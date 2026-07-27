Nebraska Dem’s Hot Mic Revelation: A Dem Plan Boosting ‘Independent’ Senate Candidate

A woman who is running for the state legislature in Nebraska as a Democrat is now on video explaining the state Democrat Party’s plan to get a supposedly “independent” candidate into the Senate seat there because he is basically a Democrat.

Advertisement

Dan Osborn wants Nebraska voters to believe he is an outsider, unallied to either major political party, focused on challenging the establishment and helping hard-working families. In reality, he received money from the George Soros-linked Sixteen Thirty Fund, ActBlue, Sen. Elizabeth Warren's (D-Mass.) campaign, Rep. Jamie Raskin's (D-Md.) Democracy Summer Leadership PAC, and former Sen. Jon Tester's (D-Mont.) Treasure State PAC. A union boss with close ties to Osborn's campaign boasted about doxxing an ICE agent. You get the idea — he's a leftist Trojan Horse in a state that currently has two Republican senators. That’s apparently why the Democrat Party is secretly pulling the strings to boost his chances.

The current race for the November Senate election in Nebraska is between Osborn and incumbent Sen. Pete Ricketts (R-Neb.). Oddly enough, after running in the Democrat primary against Paxton New Life Lutheran Church pastor William Forbes and winning, Cindy Burbank abruptly filed on July 17 to withdraw, according to Ballotpedia. But according to state Legislature District 2 candidate Caitlin Knutson, this happened because Burbank was a decoy to force Forbes out and ensure Osborn would be the only challenger to Ricketts.

<span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span>

Referring to her fellow Democrats, Knutson said, “The plan was, they're not going to run anyone. And so, the ballot, in the general election, would be” Osborn and Ricketts. Then Forbes filed to run, a man Knutson angrily described as “extremely conservative, like, is a pastor who from the pulpit talks profusely about abortion issues.” And of course, in the modern Democrat Party, not worshiping abortion is an immediate disqualification.

Advertisement

Knutson confided that, when it came to Forbes, “whether he was recruited, or this was his idea, I have no idea, but people just see him as, like, a bad actor, and registered as a Dem. And he's like, ‘No, I'm a Dem,' … and people are like, ‘There's nothing in, like, your past history’” supporting that. Notice how adamant she is that being against abortion makes this individual a bad actor.

Following the entry of Forbes into the race, Knutson went on, Burbank also filed to run with the understanding that if she won, “she's going to step out, because she doesn't see the pathway to victory. And so, if she … advances [to the] primary, and then she steps out, then the general election will be Osborn versus Ricketts, and so there won't be votes pulled away by a third [candidate].” What Knutson predicted would happen has since occurred.

Recommended: Whistleblower Exposes Becerra for Axing Vetting for Migrant Child Sponsors

The man who apparently was wearing the hidden camera encouraged Knutson to continue on this subject, commenting, “Well, I mean, he's [Osborn] a union guy, he's one of ours, right? He's not gonna get up there and vote all MAGA, right? He's basically a Democrat, right?” Knutson answered with a little bit of caution and a good deal of vagueness, “Well, I mean, yeah, so, there's some things that, like, he's much more closely aligned, you know, some things he will, some things he won't, you know, but... I thought this would be our best bet for a statewide race.”

Advertisement

Asked if she would trust Osborn, she replied, “Yeah, I would.” She then provided an example. “Like, he has working class heroes, so they've been putting me through some of their trainings, that kind of got me up and running.” Notice that she is already coordinating with Osborn's team. She ended by stating that on some issues Osborn is basically a Democrat.

What this hidden camera video illustrates is that Democrats are trying to steal a Republican Senate seat by supporting a leftist who is pretending to be independent but who actually aligns so much with Democrats that they were willing to sabotage their own candidates to help him.

Editor’s Note: Every single day, especially in this 250th year of America’s existence, here at PJ Media, we will stand up and FIGHT, FIGHT, FIGHT against the radical left and deliver the conservative reporting our readers deserve.

Help us continue to tell the truth about the Trump administration and its successes. Join PJ Media VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.