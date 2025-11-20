Don’t Be Fooled by Nebraska’s ‘Independent’ Senate Candidate

Matt Margolis | 8:08 PM on November 20, 2025
AP Photo/Bonnie Ryan

I’d be willing to bet that you probably know a few leftists who insist with a straight face they’re independents. I’ve met so many over the years that I can’t keep track. The same charade plays out in Congress, where Democrats get tagged as “moderates” even though their voting records tell a different story. Jon Tester built his whole career on that act, winning in a deep-red state back in 2006 and coasting through two more terms while backing the left every chance he got, right up until voters finally tossed him out in 2024.

But, I digress.

A similar situation is happening in the red state of Nebraska, where “independent” candidate Dan Osborn has styled himself as the ultimate Nebraska outsider and is railing against the so-called Washington Swamp, in the hopes of getting elected and becoming a tool of the radical left in the U.S. Senate.

But new financial disclosures expose what Osborn doesn’t want the voters of Nebraska to know: he is nothing more than a far-left Trojan horse, bankrolled by George Soros and the radical left's most notorious dark money machine.

The Sixteen Thirty Fund, a Soros-linked dark-money behemoth, funneled a staggering $2 million to Retire Career Politicians, the super PAC that propped up Osborn's 2024 campaign. That group went on to dump more than $9 million to support Osborn's bid to unseat Fischer. The Sixteen Thirty Fund raked in over $75 million from Soros' Open Society Foundations between 2016 and 2022, making it one of the left's premier vehicles for pushing radical policies while hiding the identities of its mega-donors.

But the Soros connection is just the tip of the iceberg when it comes to the Sixteen Thirty Fund's extremist agenda. The group has a long, sordid history of funding organizations that want to defund the police, abolish ICE (and smear its agents as terrorists), pack the Supreme Court with left-wing activists, push climate alarmism, and advance radical transgender ideology. The same network of donors behind Sixteen Thirty Fund poured $20 million into protests opposing President Trump's efforts to crack down on crime in Washington, D.C.

Despite Osborn's carefully crafted image as a working-class mechanic fed up with both parties, his campaign was swimming in radical left-wing cash. Schumer himself even referred to Osborn as a potential Democratic pickup, essentially giving away the game.

The Democratic money didn't stop there. Osborn pulled in contributions from Sen. Elizabeth Warren's campaign, Rep. Jamie Raskin's Democracy Summer Leadership PAC, and, not surprisingly, former Sen. Jon Tester's Treasure State PAC. He also raked in more than $350,000 through ActBlue, the Democratic Party's fundraising juggernaut.

Osborn isn’t fooling anyone anymore. His whole persona relies on posing as a rogue outsider, yet everything about his operation signals a party-line loyalist for the radical left. The money, the consultants, the endorsements—they all point in the same direction. Democrats view him as their best chance to flip a reliably Republican Senate seat, and they’re acting accordingly. It took Montana voters far too long to oust Jon Tester, and Nebraska has every reason to avoid repeating that mistake by refusing to buy Osborn’s manufactured “independent” image.

