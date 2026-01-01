Is New UN President a Somali Fraudster in Ohio?

Rumors are flying since the Somalian representative currently directing Somalia‘s new presidency of the United Nations was found to have ties to a healthcare company that received Medicaid funding in Ohio.

Advertisement

It is important to note that no official allegations or evidence against Somali Permanent Representative Abukar Dahir Osman have been issued, but with the massive Somalian fraud identified in Minnesota, Ohio, Washington, and other states, Americans are understandably becoming suspicious of officials from that corrupt country, which is involved in U.S. taxpayer-funded operations.

Interestingly, the attorney general in Ohio charged 10 Medicaid providers with fraud this year. In other words, Medicaid fraud is a serious problem in Ohio, where Osman’s company was a Medicaid-funded entity.

Independent journalists from Muckraker.com are currently working to investigate potential Somali daycare fraud in Columbus, Ohio. Now some conservative social media influencers are calling for scrutiny on the home healthcare company that received our taxpayer money and which has employed Osman in at least two capacities. He was also reportedly a supervisor for a Medicaid office.

Progressive Health Care Services Inc. listed Osman as a statutory agent in 2018, based on records from the Ohio secretary of state viewed by Prime Business Africa. That was after he had already become the Somalian ambassador to the UN in 2017. Even more suspicious, indicating a potential conflict of interest, he was reportedly the managing director of the company between 2014 and May 2019, overlapping with his service at the UN.

Advertisement

For Our VIPs: Emancipation Proclamation: The New Year That Changed American History

Prime Business Africa explained further why Osman might be considered sketchy in his past behavior:

The Republic of Somaliland, via its official X account, has claimed that Osman entered the United States in 1986 as a refugee, asserting persecution under Somalia’s former military leader, Siad Barre, and identifying as a member of the Isaaq clan. The claim has drawn attention because Osman, in a UN Security Council meeting on December 29, 2025, reportedly rejected allegations that genocide was committed against the Isaaq during Barre’s regime. Somaliland officials have described this as inconsistent with the asylum narrative they allege Osman used to obtain U.S. refugee status.

Somalia is ranked one of the most corrupt nations in the world. Osman is the permanent representative of that insanely corrupt government at the UN, and to add to his power he is now at the helm of the UN.

Even regardless of the huge Somali fraud scandal unfolding in the United States, Somalia should never have been appointed to the presidency of the UN, the globalist entity that is constantly providing fresh proofs of why it should be cast into the dustbin of history. Then again, the UN employs literal terrorists, so it’s not all that surprising its employees have no problem with being led by Somalia.

Advertisement

The question is whether or not it is fair to associate Osman with our Somali fraud scandal, which of course has roots going back years. Again, there is no specific evidence that he is involved in fraud in the United States, but if the Republic of Somaliland is correct, he might have been deliberately disingenuous with the U.S. government to obtain his refugee status. And given Osman’s new powerful position and his role as representative of an excessively corrupt government, it might not be out of place for the Trump administration to investigate Osman further.

Editor’s Note: Support and follow PJ Media’s coverage of international affairs and other key news this holiday season with our special Christmas sale. Join PJ Media VIP and use promo code MERRY74 to get 74% off your membership.