Diary of a Madman: The Attack of Fauci's 50 Foot Ego

Kevin Downey Jr. | 5:03 PM on July 27, 2026
AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana

Dr. Anthony Fauci, former director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID) (and whom many refer to as the most prolific mass murderer in history), is due to appear on Capitol Hill this Wednesday, and yowza, the fireworks have begun already.

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In this corner, wearing a smug grin and a questionable presidential pardon, is Fauci, who appears to crave attention more than that transgender freakshow Dylan "trans on a can" Whatshisface.

FACT-O-RAMA! Last year, on an episode of PJ Media's own "Five O'Clock Somewhere," hosts Vodka, Kruiser and I, while swilling adult beverages, declared never to mention the full name of that mollycoddle, attention-starved decepticon.

In the other corner, wearing red, white, and blue trunks, is Fauci's badger-mad nemesis, Sen. Rand Paul (R-Ky.), and wow, he is CRANKY.

Paul got the party started by quietly releasing more than 1,100 pages of Fauci's personal diary. How he got them, who knows? But the journal reveals more than Fauci's "work" on COVID: it shows us that Little Tony has a BIG ego.

Check out these diary grabs (I added the bold so you don't miss the best meat) from 2020:

March 21 — "deaths 9800": "Big front page article about me appeared in the Washington Post. Very flattering." "my national and international fame is explosive and really unimaginable" "It is not hyperbole to say that today I am the most famous and talked about person in the country and one of the most recognizable persons in the world."

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Never mind those 9,800 dead Americans. It's all about FAUCI!

March 22 — "Cases continue to soar. 30,000 in USA with 400 deaths": "Press is going wild with me." "Front page in Washington Post yesterday and Op Ed by Maureen Dowd in NY Times today about me." "Profile by Peter Nicholas on me in The Atlantic."

By April 2020, 60,000 Americans had died of or with COVID, but don't forget to remember, it's all about FAUCI!

April 7 — “Press still hot and heavy about me. Multiple stories per day directly or indirectly involving me.”

Like a true mass murderer, Fauci keeps mementos of his victims, which in his case appear to be dozens of awards and doctorates from flunkies who appear to have believed Fauci was somehow the good guy in all this, and bombarded him with accolades, and more importantly... attention.

Now is a great time to remind you that there is a mountain of evidence suggesting that Fauci was involved in the creation of COVID, as well as trying to hide its true origins with lies, bogus "reports," and maybe a little CIA hush money to scientists who wouldn't agree with him.  

The sickest of it all is Fauci's self-onanism over a deadly, world-stopping virus that killed millions.

We also learn that Fauci was all-in for "systemic vaccinations."

Now for the fun part. Sen. Paul has clearly dropped a blockbuster on the deck of the USS Fauci. How is Dr. Ego fighting back? He's not, and his bumlickee friends in the Operation Mockingbird Marxist media pool are doing the least they can to protect him: they are shutting up.

According to Fox News: ABC, NBC, CBS, CNN and MS NOW ignore Fauci diary entries that reveal fixation on fame during COVID. Of course they do, as they are Fauci's co-conspirators. But let's pay attention to the big factor here: they aren't bringing him on to plead his case.
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FACT-O-RAMA! I'm still Mr. Crankypants over the aforementioned johnson-dodging transamabob whose name shall not be mentioned. Look at this scream for help below. I can't tell if his daddy didn't hug him enough or if his uncle hugged him too much:

FACT-O-RAMA! As people were dying of/with COVID worldwide, Fauci was rubbing elbows with celebrities and getting standing ovations in restaurants.

The very outlets that filled Fauci's head with Fauci are ignoring him like a liberal dude overlooks a "check engine" light. He no longer has a platform to assure We the People that he wasn't lapping up attention at the expense of the entire world. That tells me Fauci troubles may be as big as his ego.

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Kevin Downey Jr.

Kevin Downey Jr. is a comedian, columnist, and radio show host. When he isn't writing or performing, he is collecting surf records and practicing his mixologist skills at his tiki bar. His apartment—the Atomic Bunker—looks like it was furnished from George Jetson's garage sale. 

You can listen to KDJ clown-slap the commies every Monday-Friday, 9:00-11:00 am EST on the New World Order's Public Enemy #1 radio program, "The Kevin Downey, Jr. Show." Click here: www.LINEWSRADIO.com

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