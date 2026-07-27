Diary of a Madman: The Attack of Fauci's 50 Foot Ego

Dr. Anthony Fauci, former director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID) (and whom many refer to as the most prolific mass murderer in history), is due to appear on Capitol Hill this Wednesday, and yowza, the fireworks have begun already.

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In this corner, wearing a smug grin and a questionable presidential pardon, is Fauci, who appears to crave attention more than that transgender freakshow Dylan "trans on a can" Whatshisface.

FACT-O-RAMA! Last year, on an episode of PJ Media's own "Five O'Clock Somewhere," hosts Vodka, Kruiser and I, while swilling adult beverages, declared never to mention the full name of that mollycoddle, attention-starved decepticon.

In the other corner, wearing red, white, and blue trunks, is Fauci's badger-mad nemesis, Sen. Rand Paul (R-Ky.), and wow, he is CRANKY.

EXPOSED: Fauci's private diary reveals he estimated COVID-19's case fatality rate at 0.2-0.3% in February 2020. Weeks later, he told Congress under oath that the virus had a higher mortality rate. pic.twitter.com/F1uxXTyZ4L — Fox News Politics (@foxnewspolitics) July 27, 2026

Paul got the party started by quietly releasing more than 1,100 pages of Fauci's personal diary. How he got them, who knows? But the journal reveals more than Fauci's "work" on COVID: it shows us that Little Tony has a BIG ego.

Check out these diary grabs (I added the bold so you don't miss the best meat) from 2020:

March 21 — "deaths 9800": "Big front page article about me appeared in the Washington Post. Very flattering." "my national and international fame is explosive and really unimaginable" "It is not hyperbole to say that today I am the most famous and talked about person in the country and one of the most recognizable persons in the world."

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Never mind those 9,800 dead Americans. It's all about FAUCI!

March 22 — "Cases continue to soar. 30,000 in USA with 400 deaths": "Press is going wild with me." "Front page in Washington Post yesterday and Op Ed by Maureen Dowd in NY Times today about me." "Profile by Peter Nicholas on me in The Atlantic."

By April 2020, 60,000 Americans had died of or with COVID, but don't forget to remember, it's all about FAUCI!

April 7 — “Press still hot and heavy about me. Multiple stories per day directly or indirectly involving me.”

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FACT-O-RAMA! I'm still Mr. Crankypants over the aforementioned johnson-dodging transamabob whose name shall not be mentioned. Look at this scream for help below. I can't tell if his daddy didn't hug him enough or if his uncle hugged him too much:

Dylan Mulvaney has always been a Fame Chaser. ⭐️📸



Here he is on Ellen back in 2018 as a man. 📺



He also appeared on the Price is Right as a man.



And in the Book of Mormon on Broadway as a man.



But still that didn’t get him the fame he craved, so he decided to pretend to be… pic.twitter.com/PAyViCcZDy — Oli London (@OliLondonTV) April 9, 2023

FACT-O-RAMA! As people were dying of/with COVID worldwide, Fauci was rubbing elbows with celebrities and getting standing ovations in restaurants.

The very outlets that filled Fauci's head with Fauci are ignoring him like a liberal dude overlooks a "check engine" light. He no longer has a platform to assure We the People that he wasn't lapping up attention at the expense of the entire world. That tells me Fauci troubles may be as big as his ego.

“The Science” 🙄 Ha, Zoom call with Anthony Fauci. There's Katy Perry, number 9 on the list. I’m sure all the genius celebrities have important scientific data to contribute.



Dear Diary,

I’m finally one of the cool kids! If I can keep things locked down longer I might be… pic.twitter.com/8ynvITCleJ — April Silverman (@CaliMAGABarbie) July 27, 2026

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