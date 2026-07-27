Iran's Regime Builds More Scaffolds for Protesters, Attacks Kurds

The terrorist Iranian regime is planning to execute more political prisoners while also continuing its indiscriminate attacks on neighboring countries.

About a week ago, the murderous mullahs hanged 19-year-old Erfan Esfandiari and 23-year-old Gol Mohammad Mohammadi for participating in the freedom protests this year that culminated in the regime massacring between 40,000 and 52,000 of its own Persian people. This month, Iranian attacks on Jordanian and Iraqi targets also resulted in the deaths of four American soldiers: 1st Lt. Tyler James Feehan, Sgt. Angel S. Rampersad, and Pvt. Isabella Gonzales, and Sgt. Michael Emmanuel Swinton. Of course, the death-worshipping ayatollahs see this all as a great success for them, so they want to pile up more casualties.

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The Kurdish militias are potential allies if the United States wished to reach out to them; prospective ground troops should there be yet another escalation in the never-ending conflict with the Iranian regime. The ayatollahs obviously understand this, which is why they are now reportedly bombarding the Kurds, an ethnic minority that lives in parts of Iran, Iraq, Syria, and Turkey.

The Kurds face different levels and outbursts of persecution in each country where they live, including Iran, which is why they are not exactly friendly with the terrorist Tehran regime.

Despite reports from pro-Iranian/militia outlets, it’s clear that Iran is indiscriminately targeting Kurdish positions, as they always have. Tonight’s wave of strikes, however, is notable for its size and scale. — OSINTdefender (@sentdefender) July 27, 2026

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Meanwhile, the ayatollahs are also getting ready to execute up to four political protesters, triggering another wave of protests. Unfortunately for the protesters, the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps — the entity that organizes international terrorism and enforces domestic tyranny — is also out on the streets.

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BREAKING:



Iranian regime security forces & protesters take to the streets of Isfahan as the regime prepares public executions of Amirhossein Safari, Abolfazl Sepahi & Alireza Sepahi



They were sentenced for taking part in January’s anti-regime protests pic.twitter.com/ZKa4eeoJmi — Visegrád 24 (@visegrad24) July 27, 2026

Whenever Israel has to defend itself and strikes Lebanese or Gazan jihadis, practically the whole world goes crazy with fury. There are riots in every Western country and condemnations from most governments on the killing of terrorists. But for some reason, when Hamas’s sponsors in Tehran butcher innocent civilians, the self-righteous Westerners and Muslim dictators who decried Israel fall silent or barely object.

⭕️BREAKING NEWS



The terrorist Islamic Republic is reportedly preparing to publicly execute four prisoners at Alikhani Square, opposite the hospital in Isfahan, before the dawn call to prayer.



A regime that cannot stand up to the world’s most powerful militaries has once again… pic.twitter.com/LaGMrC6UWu — Niyak Ghorbani (نیاک) (@GhorbaniiNiyak) July 27, 2026

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We cannot make lasting peace with people who believe that murdering innocents is laudable.

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