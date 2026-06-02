Without Regime Change in Iran, the Nuclear Threat Will Remain

In my article at BizPacReview on March 13 (“Operation Epic Fury: What happened to regime change?”), I suggested that after all the devastating attacks on Iran by Israel and the U.S., “we are right back to square one.” Without regime change, I wrote, “all the military strikes are a waste of time and money. We have to eliminate these genocidal Islamic maniacs before we can hope to leave behind anything resembling a peaceful Middle East.”

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My conclusions were trashed in the comments section. One comment referred to me as a “total idiot.” Idiot perhaps, but NOT MISTAKEN. In retrospect, I was right on the money. As incredible as it may seem, whoever is running Iran is behaving as though they are still a functioning country capable of inflicting damage wherever and whenever they want. That’s what you get with religious fanatics.

Trump is making three principal demands: Surrender the enriched uranium, keep the Strait of Hormuz open, and promise never to acquire a nuclear bomb. After the horrific damage done by American and Israeli militaries, I cannot imagine Iran saying anything but YES. That’s because I am a rational human being. The controlling parties in Iran, whoever they are, clearly are not rational. So long as the religious factions occupy a position of power, we cannot expect them to accept Trump’s terms without fully intending to violate any agreement they make. This is how they have always been. They lie and cannot be trusted.

The latest intelligence suggests that the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) controls the country. Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian submitted his resignation, citing that the IRGC has taken control of key government functions. The modus operandi of the IRGC is to spread terror abroad and murder domestic dissidents using the Basij militia units that have long served as the Iranian government’s street-level arm for crushing protesters. There is little chance of a popular uprising until the militias are brought under control, and there is no chance of preventing Iran from acquiring nuclear weapons while the Islamic fanatics are in power.

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Trump has given the IRGC plenty of opportunity to avoid further military action. They have abused his patience, using the delay to distract attention from the main issues by demanding, among other things, that Israel cease its campaign against Hezbollah in Lebanon. Whatever happens, we cannot allow 7th-century madmen to acquire a nuclear weapon. If we truly want to stop Iran from becoming a nuclear power, the unavoidable conclusion is that negotiations are a waste of time. The U.S. and Israel must continue bombing until the fanatics and their genocidal Islamic regime are history. We are not far from reaching that point. To stop now would be a huge mistake.

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