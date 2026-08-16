How Mamdani and Hochul Are Making New York’s Immigrant Problem Worse

I know a lot of police officers who have been through quite a bit over the past few years, whether because of the “defund the police” campaign, or poor leadership refusing to provide them with the proper funding they need to expand and properly do their jobs. But there’s no one going through it worse right now than the New York Police Department.

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Their burden actually began a while back, with thousands being fired alongside public workers for refusing to be vaccinated for COVID-19. They had more than enough reasoning to justify their decision, as they simply weren’t told enough about the vaccine and were concerned for their safety. Though the New York City Police Benevolent Association was able to bring some back, the damage has clearly been done.

Then there’s “defund the police,” with many believing that this campaign was right, resulting in budgets being improperly slashed. That led to even more NYPD officers leaving their posts, either through retirement, looking to transfer to a better (and more caring) division, or simply walking away altogether. This led to an increase of crime within the state, and a call for better leadership.

But the NYPD didn’t get it. Enter Mayor Zohran Mamdani, who was sworn in earlier this year and has wreaked non-stop havoc on the department ever since. Along with preventing it from receiving proper funding (likely due to his belief in “defund the police,” though he denies it), he’s created burdens like calling for the arrest of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

Even though he was unable to fulfill that, he has urged his citizens to riot when Netanyahu visits town next month, which would create chaos for the officers that will be on duty.

But Mamdani is actually contributing to something much worse than anyone realizes – and he’s backed up by Governor Kathy Hochul in that regard.

Border czar Tom Homan recently appeared on Fox News's Hannity and discussed how the duo are actually working on “overreach” by Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE), creating a dangerous situation that they swore they were in control of.

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“They want to spend millions of dollars of New York taxpayers' money on defending migrant children because they said we abandoned them,” Homan noted. “No, we didn't abandon them. We just changed contracts. We have a contract in place right now that defends the children at a better rate than was being done in the past. There hasn't been one child at a hearing that hasn't been represented by a lawyer under this new contract. So don't say we're abandoning these children.”

But a bigger problem lies within the city’s long-standing sanctuary policies, and how they’ve been protecting dangerous illegal immigrants who pose a threat to the citizens that both Mamdani and Hochul have sworn to protect.

“The only people that abandoned children are you, because you say you care about the children, you care about the safety of the communities,” Homan continued. “Well, since I’ve been border czar, New York state has denied over 14,000 detainers.”

And not random detainers, either. “6,800 illegal aliens with assault convictions, 800 convictions for child crimes,” he noted. “Don’t tell me you’re trying to protect children. You’re releasing predators to the street every day across that state. You got 770 convictions for rape or other sex crimes.”

And that’s ridiculous. Not only does this criminal element pose a threat to citizens within the city, but it also creates a hazardous burden for the police officers who have already been worn down to the bone over decisions made by prior governments, as well as Mamdani. This may cause even more officers to leave, with the mayor given no choice but to rely on his beloved “public assistance” plan. Which, no doubt, will backfire.

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“I’m sick of the lying, I’m sick of the distortion of the facts,” Homan concluded. Boy, so am I.

Mamdani insists he’s a man of the people, but he’s merely blasting a megaphone over issues within the city, rather than addressing where some of the real problems truly lie. And that’s with taking better care of his police officers. He has to remember that, without them, his words will only go so far. I doubt illegal immigrant criminals will be motivated to follow those words when they could take a much easier path of hurting – and even killing – innocent civilians. New York needs a serious wake-up call. And it needs to see where the threat truly lies: in the very leaders that swear their city is going through an upheaval for the better. And, well, it’s not.

Editor’s Note: The radical Left will stop at nothing to enact their radical gun control agenda and strip us of our Second Amendment rights.

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