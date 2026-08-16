Kyrsten Sinema Sued Over Affair With Married Bodyguard

Kyrsten Sinema, a Democrat who became an Independent during her Senate term, is accused of breaking up a bodyguard’s marriage by having an affair with him, prompting his ex-wife to seek monetary damages. The New York Post reported August 16 that Sinema, who served as a senator representing Arizona until last year, finally admitted to details of the affair that gave rise to a “homewrecker” suit. Matthew Ammel, the bodyguard, traveled with Sinema across America, and court records reviewed by the New York Post detail their affair. Like many a woke leftist who identifies as bisexual and feminist, Sinema appears to be very heterosexual, but apparently not too worried about stealing another woman’s husband.

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The affair started around Memorial Day in 2024, based on the court records, at which point Ammel had already been working for the senator for around two years. “We were staying at an Airbnb in Napa, California. We were outside. Matt kissed me. We went inside and had sex,” Sinema admitted. They continued their adulterous romance in Washington, D.C., at CNN anchor Jessica Dean’s wedding in New York City, in Phoenix, and during a Colorado fundraising trip. Ammel said the affair continued into 2025, but apparently Sinema did not directly confirm that.

And Ammel’s sordid affair destroyed his marriage with Heather and also hurt their three children. The wife and children were innocent victims of yet another political corruption scandal.

Heather Ammel is requesting that the court award her $75,000 in a suit under a North Carolina law that permits wives to sue the mistresses of their ex-husbands. But Sinema isn’t willing to give in, as the Post noted.

Sinema, 50, pushed the suit to federal court in January in a bid to argue that the dalliance took place outside of North Carolina. Heather Ammel … faults Sinema for allegedly getting her ex-husband into psychedelics, apparently in a bid to help him deal with brain injuries and mental health disorders from his multiple deployments to the Middle East.

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Sinema claimed she got Matt addicted because she loved him. “I cared about Matt,” the ex-senator asserted in her deposition. “Matt and several other of the members of the security team suffered from traumatic brain injury.”

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Heather Ammel found out about the affair when her husband was drunk and she read one of his phone messages. Sinema had written, “I hope your day was okay. Thinking of you. I am with you. I keep waking up during my sleep and reaching over for your arms to hold me.” The Ammels subsequently divorced in November 2024.

The Post stated that there will be an evidentiary hearing for the homewrecker case on August 19.

Ironically, media once framed Sinema as a #MeToo victim for stalking incidents, and she claimed to be a passionate feminist who stood for women’s rights. Like many other leftist politicians, she turned out to be an example of the evils that she deplored so vociferously. The reality is that for most politicians, but especially for leftists, their personal desires and ambitions come before their alleged values.

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Editor's Note: President Trump is fighting to renew America this 250th birthday year.

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