The Policewoman Who Remembered Britain Was Still Britain

A Metropolitan Police officer stood on Whitechapel Road surrounded by men who wanted a Christian preacher stopped. One of them gave her his reason plainly: "This is Whitechapel. This is a Muslim area."

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Her answer shouldn't have required courage.

"In this country, we have freedom of speech."

From The Standard:

The video, filmed in Whitechapel, shows the officer defending a Christian preacher’s freedom of speech while being surrounded by a group of men. The encounter, filmed in Whitechapel Road, has been widely shared on social media, and appears to have been shot last Monday, a day before the beginning of Ramadan. In the footage, uploaded to YouTube channel Auditing Britain, a man holding a Bible can be heard preaching the Gospel just yards from the East London Mosque, one of the largest mosques in Western Europe, accommodating up to 7,000 worshippers for daily prayers. The officer tells the group: “I understand that you guys don't want to hear it, so I would just recommend that you walk away and don't listen to him. He's not in your home.” A man wearing a facemask can be seen replying: “This is Whitechapel, this is a Muslim area.” People are seen yelling at the preacher, with one bearded man shouting: “Talk about Jesus, don't talk about Muhammad”, and another shouting “Your God is a Jew.” One man accuses the preacher of “spreading hatred”, alleging that he was calling the Black Stone in the sacred Kaaba building in Mecca “a box”. The preacher is also physically attacked by one man wearing a black duffel coat and mask, who shoves him in the back, causing him to stumble forward. The officer continues to defend the preacher, explaining to the group: “In this country we have freedom of speech, the same way you guys have your freedom of speech. “You guys don't need to see eye-to-eye, and you don't need to agree. You're all more than welcome to stand here and have conversations with them, but they're not being aggressive.” She adds: “I understand that you guys don't want to hear it, so I would recommend that you just move away and don't listen to him.”

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The video resurfaced on social media this week, but the confrontation happened in February near the East London Mosque. The preacher had been criticizing Islam and Muhammad.

Men accused him of spreading hatred. One shoved him hard enough to make him stumble. The officer still refused to treat religious offense as grounds for silencing him.

Her response deserves applause because the demand she faced was extraordinary. The men weren't simply telling the preacher they disliked his message; they were telling a cop that the religious makeup of the neighborhood should determine who may speak there.

No.

Whitechapel has a large Muslim population. Tower Hamlets, the London borough containing Whitechapel, had the highest Muslim share of any local authority in England and Wales in the 2021 census at 39.9%.

Demographics don't transfer control of public streets from British law to the religion practiced by the largest local group.

Britain's law is remarkably clear. Article 10 of the Human Rights Act protects the right to hold opinions and receive and impart information and ideas. British law also specifically protects discussion, criticism, ridicule, insult, and expression of dislike toward religions and their beliefs.

Religious hatred laws target threatening conduct intended to stir up hatred, not simple criticism of a faith.

A free society can accommodate Islam, Christianity, Judaism, atheism, and every lawful belief between them. Accommodation has to run both ways; a Muslim should be free to preach Islam outside a cathedral, while a Christian gets the same protection outside a mosque.

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The troubling words in the video weren't "I disagree with him." Free people say that everyday.

The troubling words were "This is a Muslim area."

People who move to Britain are freely entitled to practice their religion. They aren't entitled to demand that everyone nearby obey his sensitivities. No religious community gets veto power over lawful speech because it has enough members living on the same streets.

Britain has spent years trying to balance multiculturalism, religious tolerance, and social peace. The Whitechapel officer demonstrated the simplest rule possible: everybody gets the same freedom.

She didn't arrest the preacher because somebody was offended. She didn't declare one faith more deserving of protection than another. She told the unhappy men they could disagree, argue back, or walk away.

From The Standard:

The latest census shows that 52.2% of the 18,841 people who live in Whitechapel are Muslim. When another man approaches the officer, complaining that the preacher is in their community, she responds: “You guys can preach about your religion the same way he is.” The officer has been praised for her handling of the situation, with the video racking up over 150,000 views. One commenter wrote: “The female Police Officer was first class, so good to hear one with common sense and knowledge of the Law. We need more like her.” Another said: “I have contacted the Met commending her and asking them to reward her for her model policing.” The Met Police declined to comment.

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Britain needs more of that confidence.

A nation remains free only while its laws belong equally to everyone living under them. Whitechapel may contain many Muslims, but it also contains Christians, people of other faiths, and people with no faith at all.

Most importantly, Whitechapel is still Britain.

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