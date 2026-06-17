Iranian Regime Executes Two Young Freedom Protesters, Launches Drones

The terrorist Islamic regime of Iran has been as reliable about keeping the new peace deal as it was during the ceasefire — which is to say, it’s piling up violations.

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Americans forget that we never had a choice about being in a “forever war” with the Iranian regime. The Tehran terrorists made that decision for us 47 years ago, and they will continue to make that decision as long as they are in power. That is why the supreme leader and Parliament speaker of Iran were just calling for “death to America” and global Jihad again. The only choice we have is whether or not we will end the forever war, which, right now, the American government is not doing.

Until and unless the current regime is out of power altogether, Americans, Israelis, Persians, and others will continue to die indefinitely. And we know for a fact that there are numerous radicals loyal to the Iranian regime in America right now, including some who committed terrorist attacks here this year. Furthermore, the Iranian regime is still launching drone attacks, which endanger our soldiers and international shipping.

Speaking of jihadis’ obsession with death, the ayatollahs continue to execute protesters who stood up to the regime earlier this year, with tens of thousands in custody.

BREAKING:



The Islamic regime in Iran executed two 24-year-old Iranian anti-regime protesters, Javad Zamani and Abolfazl Saedi



The young men were arrested during the protests in January and later sentenced to death on charges of “enmity against God” and “corruption on Earth.” pic.twitter.com/nJJgA3K4wY — Visegrád 24 (@visegrad24) June 17, 2026

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Whenever Israel eliminates a Hezbollah terrorist, the UN issues a condemnation, practically every Western government complains, protesters riot, and global media begins mourning the jihadi’s family members bereft of his bloodthirsty presence. And yet, even though in Iran the regime is constantly executing young men and women whose only crime was calling for freedom, there’s practically silence from the West. Talk about a double standard.

Related: Iranian Dissidents Fly Persian Flag, Protest Massacre at World Cup Game

On the topic of double standards, it is not Israel that is preventing peace by responding when Hezbollah terrorists strike. Rather, Hezbollah, at the urging of Tehran and the Iranian regime itself, is violating the terms of peace.

‼️⭕️ HEZBOLLAH’S TERROR IN SOUTHERN LEBANON:



An explosive Hezbollah drone detonated near IDF soldiers in southern Lebanon, injuring 4 soldiers. An additional explosive drone detonated several minutes later, injuring an additional soldier.



Hezbollah continue spreading their… — Israel Defense Forces (@IDF) June 17, 2026

Indeed, ever since Donald Trump first announced the peace deal on Sunday, the Iranian regime has been launching drones every night. They seem to hate to break their record of violating every ceasefire within the first 24 hours. Our American troops are still having to intercept and fend off attacks every single day.

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Iran has launched multiple drones toward commercial vessels in the Strait of Hormuz since the United States and Iran signed a memorandum of understanding on Sunday, according to a US official, NBC News reported on Tuesday.



The official said the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps… — Iran International English (@IranIntl_En) June 16, 2026

The war doesn’t end when the murderous mullahs sign a deal that they have made it perfectly clear they will not fulfill. The war ends when every last fanatical ayatollah is sent straight to hell.

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