Iranian Dissidents Fly Persian Flag, Protest Massacre at World Cup Game

Catherine Salgado | 11:21 AM on June 16, 2026
AP Photo/Angelina Katsanis

Despite FIFA's disgusting ban on the Persian Lion and Sun flag at World Cup games, hundreds of Persian dissidents reportedly managed to smuggle the flags into the Los Angeles arena for a match between the Iranian terrorist regime’s team and New Zealand’s.

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The Lion and Sun flag uses the ancient symbols of the Persian monarchy and was the flag of what we now call Iran before the Islamic revolution that put the current terrorist regime in power. Persians who want to see the despicable and deadly Islamic regime overthrown wave the flag proudly. Apparently, in an effort to appease the Iranian team that represents the Islamic terrorist regime, FIFA told fans they could not have the flag at World Cup matches. Persians brought the flags anyway on Monday. The Iranian team played to a draw after many Iranians in the crowd booed them and the regime’s “national anthem.”

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It irritates me that America chose the summer during which we celebrate our 250th national birthday to host a bunch of soccer matches, especially since some cities have used the games as an excuse not to hold major celebrations on July 4 (like Philadelphia and New York). But at the very least, the American government should’ve told FIFA we would not be welcoming the Iranian regime’s team, given that the regime recently killed 13 American troops, spent months attacking American forces, and continues to call for Jihad even after an alleged peace deal.

The players on Iranian national teams must uphold regime dictates, as we saw with the national women's soccer team, whose players tried to rebel and ended up getting crushed. The soccer team that played in Los Angeles yesterday does not represent the Iranian people, but the regime.

RelatedPeace? Top Iranian Minister Praises Hezbollah, Threatens Israel

FIFA claimed the Lion and Sun flag violated its stadium code of conduct that bans "political, offensive and/or discriminatory" items. Apparently, protesting genocide and theocratic tyranny falls into these categories.

Unfortunately, a Los Angeles judge just ruled in favor of FIFA’s ban on the Lion and Sun flag, claiming free speech has to have limits.

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And tragically, there is no one to come to the rescue of the Persian freedom fighters. America won't, just as past administrations have abandoned so many other people who looked for our aid over the years — even though, in this case, fighting is most certainly in our vital interests. The only country that seems willing to take on the terrorist Iranian regime that continues to scream “death to America [and all non-Muslims]” is Israel. The truly depressing question is, for how many more years will the Persian people be demanding justice and liberty while the Iranian regime imposes domestic terror and global jihad?

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Catherine Salgado

Catherine Salgado is a contributor for PJ Media. She also writes for The Rogue Review, Media Research Center, and her Substack Pro Deo et Libertate. She received the Andrew Breitbart MVP award for August 2021 from The Rogue Review for her journalism.

Read more by Catherine Salgado

Category:

NEWS & POLITICS

Tags:

FREE SPEECH IRAN ISLAMIC TERRORISM LOS ANGELES WORLD CUP

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