Iranian Dissidents Fly Persian Flag, Protest Massacre at World Cup Game

Despite FIFA's disgusting ban on the Persian Lion and Sun flag at World Cup games, hundreds of Persian dissidents reportedly managed to smuggle the flags into the Los Angeles arena for a match between the Iranian terrorist regime’s team and New Zealand’s.

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What FIFA doesn’t want you to see from the Iran vs New Zealand World Cup match in Los Angeles



Thousands of Iranian fans proudly waved the historical Lion and Sun flag during the match.



FIFA banned these flags, forcing supporters to smuggle them into the stadium, while a massive… pic.twitter.com/qWRWqnD4ti — Visegrád 24 (@visegrad24) June 16, 2026

The Lion and Sun flag uses the ancient symbols of the Persian monarchy and was the flag of what we now call Iran before the Islamic revolution that put the current terrorist regime in power. Persians who want to see the despicable and deadly Islamic regime overthrown wave the flag proudly. Apparently, in an effort to appease the Iranian team that represents the Islamic terrorist regime, FIFA told fans they could not have the flag at World Cup matches. Persians brought the flags anyway on Monday. The Iranian team played to a draw after many Iranians in the crowd booed them and the regime’s “national anthem.”

FIFA has reportedly had officials at Iran's World Cup match confiscating Lion and Sun flags and signs like the one pictured below.



This is FIFA actively siding with the Islamic regime in Iran.



The Lion and Sun flag is not a symbol of the regime. For millions of Iranians, it… pic.twitter.com/BPz0PSGGJz — Aɴᴛ (@AntSpeaks) June 16, 2026

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It irritates me that America chose the summer during which we celebrate our 250th national birthday to host a bunch of soccer matches, especially since some cities have used the games as an excuse not to hold major celebrations on July 4 (like Philadelphia and New York). But at the very least, the American government should’ve told FIFA we would not be welcoming the Iranian regime’s team, given that the regime recently killed 13 American troops, spent months attacking American forces, and continues to call for Jihad even after an alleged peace deal.

The players on Iranian national teams must uphold regime dictates, as we saw with the national women's soccer team, whose players tried to rebel and ended up getting crushed. The soccer team that played in Los Angeles yesterday does not represent the Iranian people, but the regime.

Related: Peace? Top Iranian Minister Praises Hezbollah, Threatens Israel

FIFA claimed the Lion and Sun flag violated its stadium code of conduct that bans "political, offensive and/or discriminatory" items. Apparently, protesting genocide and theocratic tyranny falls into these categories.

Unfortunately, a Los Angeles judge just ruled in favor of FIFA’s ban on the Lion and Sun flag, claiming free speech has to have limits.

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🚨 “SHAME ON YOU!” chants and loud boos echoed through SoFi Stadium ahead of Iran vs. New Zealand as fans reacted to the display of the Iranian regime’s official flag, while waiving the traditional flag of Iran, the sun and lion flag. pic.twitter.com/E9LjwodNb4 — Mossad Commentary (@MOSSADil) June 16, 2026

And tragically, there is no one to come to the rescue of the Persian freedom fighters. America won't, just as past administrations have abandoned so many other people who looked for our aid over the years — even though, in this case, fighting is most certainly in our vital interests. The only country that seems willing to take on the terrorist Iranian regime that continues to scream “death to America [and all non-Muslims]” is Israel. The truly depressing question is, for how many more years will the Persian people be demanding justice and liberty while the Iranian regime imposes domestic terror and global jihad?

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