RFK Debunks Sen. Warren's Hypocritical Attack on His Supposed Big Pharma ‘Conflict of Interest’

Reuters and Washington Post have a new deceptive report out claiming that Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. has financially benefited from a settlement with a top pharmaceutical company. But they left the crucial context out that showed he personally received not a dime.

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Democrats are never ones for context. They love to have reasons to pretend they are destroying corruption when they are really going after personal political opponents. Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.), for instance, had her warpaint and Tomahawk out as she screeched, “Is RFK Jr.'s son getting a cut of a $50 MILLION settlement that his dad could have influenced? I'm investigating.” Naturally, she needs something to investigate to avoid investigating Anthony Fauci and the pharmaceutical companies that pushed COVID vaccines that we now know, courtesy of Fauci‘s journal, were quite ineffective and sometimes injurious.

Kennedy responded to Warren and the lefty media outlets at the same time. “The Washington Post editorial board accuses me of a conflict of interest that might bias me against Big Pharma, whose interests they apparently seek to protect,” he posted on X, highlighting the irony of media and politicians rushing to defend monopolistic businesses. “The alleged conflict comes from money I supposedly made from a settlement in a lawsuit against Merck for injuries caused by its Gardasil vaccine.”

He emphatically stated: “The problem is that I never received a penny from the Merck Gardasil settlement, and neither has my son nor anyone else in my family.” So Warren et al. are smearing Kennedy with — surprise, surprise — lies.

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Kennedy explained further, “Before taking office, I relinquished any interest in potential Gardasil fees back to the Wisner Baum law firm, which publicly confirmed this during my confirmation process. Yet @SenWarren, @Reuters, and @washingtonpost editorial board — in their ardor to protect Big Pharma — continue to push a false narrative that makes Big Pharma the victim and me the mendacious villain.”

For yet more interesting context, according to a Fox News report from last year, Warren received a whopping $5 million from Big Pharma during her 2020 presidential bid. And the Washington Post freaked out when Kennedy proposed limiting pharmaceutical ads. Always follow the money.

Related: Fauci’s Diary, Elitist Arrogance, and Anti-American Oligarchies

That is precisely why the wokies are not going to take Kennedy's advice. “They should correct the record," the secretary recommends, "and spend more time examining the real conflicts that have long disabled the regulatory function of my Department, all of which I am now deconstructing.”

The media and political hacks who receive kickbacks and ad money and campaign donations from Big Pharma do not want reform. Kennedy described his work: “I’m firing corrupt regulators and dismissing the panels formerly populated by heavily conflicted ‘experts.’ We are dismantling the mechanisms of corporate capture that made this agency the sock puppet for the industry it was supposed to regulate. Why are Reuters, Warren, and WaPo inventing lies to besmirch the first @HHSgov Secretary in modern history to stand up to industry?”

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We know the answer to that question. Money explains so much of the corruption in our media and government. Kennedy does not have a financial conflict of interest, but Warren very well might.

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