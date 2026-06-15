Peace? Top Iranian Minister Praises Hezbollah, Threatens Israel

When Americans sign deals with Islamic terrorists, they never seem to remember to check what the terrorists are saying outside the official meetings, even if the other comments are extremely public. Unsurprisingly, Iranian leaders are framing the new deal as a massive victory for them and justification for doubling down on global terrorism.

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Even Barack Obama's deal supposedly centered around a promise that the ayatollahs would not obtain a nuclear bomb. Since fundamentalist Muslims believe lying to the enemy is praiseworthy (taqiyya), such a promise is not in and of itself effective. We’ve seen that in the past. The ayatollahs were just waiting for the bombing and blockade to stop to resume business as usual and more confidently than ever, from executing political dissidents to undermining Israel and the United States to supporting numerous terrorist proxies. Don’t believe me? Ask top Iranian official Mohammad-Baquer Ghalibaf (or Qalibaf).

Ghalibaf is the speaker of the Iranian parliament, or Majles. You can see him below from a few months ago leading chants of “death to America” in the Majles. He still wants “death to America”, but he is happy to fixate on “death to Israel” for a while. He is inordinately proud of Hezbollah for firing missiles at Israeli civilians, killing multiple innocents, and destroying quite a few buildings, with attacks on an almost daily basis within the last few weeks. Iranian proxies, the Houthis, also attacked Israel. The picture in this article shows Ghalibaf with the late American-massacring terrorist Qasem Soleimani.

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#ICYMI: Iranian Majles Members, Led by Speaker Mohammad-Baqer Qalibaf, All in IRGC Uniforms, Threaten the EU with Consequences over Terror Designation, Chant “Death to America!“ pic.twitter.com/p7lN2SvCeo — MEMRI (@MEMRIReports) February 6, 2026

Ghalibaf’s June 14 (Sunday) X post, which Grok translated, says, “They can never catch any part of the pillars of resistance alone and isolated; the valiant struggles of Lebanon's brave fighters and the powerful diplomacy of the Islamic Republic of Iran guarantee the sovereignty and territorial integrity of dear Lebanon and will dismantle the crazy antics and warmongering of the Israeli regime—spin as we spin.” In the language of Islamic terrorists, “resistance” means “Jihad.” So here he is on the night after America has announced peace, specifically promoting Jihad and the dismantling of the Israeli government.

Related: Netanyahu, IDF, Officials Describe Ongoing Iranian and Hezbollah Threats

Only the day before, on June 13, Ghalibaf ranted about “ultimate victory” and claimed, “One year has passed since the start of the first round of criminal attacks by the Israeli and American regimes on our eternal home, Iran; they murdered innocent children and refrained from no crime or cruelty.” No acknowledgment that he oversaw the massacre of 40,000 of his own people this year for protesting the regime.

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Incidentally, Iranian Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei called for “death to America” and “death to Israel” fervor to spread across the Muslim world at the end of May.

Remember when the Gaza deal was in the process of development, how the Palestinian Authority was praising peace while it invited Hamas (an Iranian proxy) to “unify with us”? Now the PA is back to demanding increased international money to fund their pay-for-slay payouts while Hamas not only attacks Israelis but massacres its own Palestinians in the streets and hospitals. You cannot have peace with people who believe that their god has ordained eternal jihad and that rape and murder are the most praiseworthy of actions.

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