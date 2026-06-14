Netanyahu, IDF, Officials Describe Ongoing Iranian and Hezbollah Threats

Israeli civilians are once again spending the weekend running to bomb shelters. Don’t expect anyone in the world to care, except perhaps Iranian/Persian freedom fighters.

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Iranian terror proxy Hezbollah marked the Sunday that was supposed to bring peace by launching new attacks on Israeli civilians. This is hardly surprising, as the terrorists in Lebanon and Iran want Jihad to continue forever. They will commit any ceasefire violations to keep the excuse going for war. Westerners who want Middle East peace are fighting 1400 years of Islamic teaching and decades of modern terrorist fervor.

❗️BLATANT CEASEFIRE VIOLATION: HEZBOLLAH LAUNCHED 3 PROJECTILES TOWARDS NORTHERN ISRAELI COMMUNITIES



The projectiles fell near the communities of Shomera and Shlomi. This is in addition to 2 projectiles that crossed into Israeli territory over the weekend as part of Hezbollah’s… pic.twitter.com/5IC9WE8duY — Israel Defense Forces (@IDF) June 14, 2026

In response to continued Hezbollah attacks on Israel’s territory, including a terror drone strike this morning, Prime Minister Netanyahu and Defense Minister Katz authorized an IDF surgical strike on a Hezbollah terrorist target in the Dahieh quarter of Beirut. Israel will not tolerate firing at its territory.

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Israeli forces launched retaliatory strikes on Hezbollah terrorists in Lebanon. If only America and other countries would stop interfering and Israel could eliminate Hezbollah altogether, both Lebanon and Israel would be much better off, and Iran would lose one of its major terror proxies. The Israeli prime minister’s office released the following official statement on Sunday, June 14:

For Our VIPs: Top Iranian Leaders Whose Rallying Cry Is ‘Death to America’

Israel Defense Forces issued a statement also. “STRUCK: A Hezbollah command center in Dahieh, Beirut, following their launch of aerial targets toward Israel,” it statement. “The command center was used by Hezbollah terrorists to advance terrorist attacks against Israeli civilians & IDF soldiers operating in southern Lebanon. Prior to the strikes, steps were taken to mitigate harm to civilians.”

That, of course, is what sets Israelis apart and sets them at a disadvantage when dealing with terrorists. Israelis are always going out of their way and endangering their own men to avoid civilian casualties, while the terrorists use the civilians as human shields or radicalize them into believing that supporting terrorism is in their best interests. That is why whole villages in Lebanon are Hezbollah outposts used to attack Israeli civilians on a daily basis, and why little children in Gaza, Judea, and Samaria (the “West Bank”) talk about how they want to be terrorists who die while killing Jews.

Related: The Palestinian Principal Named Hitler and Jihadis’ Love of Nazism

Iranian leaders are delighted that Hezbollah is continuing to fire on Israelis. Again, this is all about providing excuses not to make peace. The last thing the terrorist regime in Tehran wants is peace.

The Iranian regime, as always, is lying.



Iran’s proxy, Hezbollah, is the one that attacked Israel again this morning, completely unprovoked.



Hezbollah constantly fires at Israeli civilians. Even after the ceasefire, Hezbollah has not stopped targeting Israelis. It was Hezbollah… https://t.co/oYisJPxzi8 — Israel Foreign Ministry (@IsraelMFA) June 14, 2026

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Top Israeli leadership understands very clearly that there cannot be lasting peace with Islamic terrorists who believe endless Jihad is their mission from Allah. I wish the current administration in America understood that too, as it could save us several more decades of guaranteed Iranian, Gazan, Yemeni, Syrian, and Lebanese terrorism. Terrorists only speak one language, and that is war.

No matter how many pieces of paper Islamic terrorists have signed over the years, Jihad is more vicious and more widespread than ever. The only way to stop Jihad is by eliminating Jihadis. That is the clear-sighted understanding of Netanyahu’s administration. He at least is paying attention to the Iranian leaders still screaming “death to America and Israel,” as Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei just did once again, even if Americans are not.

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