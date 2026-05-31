The Palestinian Principal Named Hitler and Jihadis’ Love of Nazism

The Palestinian principal whose name is Hitler continues to poison the minds of a new generation in a way that would no doubt make his namesake proud.

Principal Hitler Faik Abu Hamad has moved to a new school in Hebron, the Tareq Bin Ziyad Boys' High School, and he has yet to change his name, because why would he? The so-called Palestinians are passionately pro-Nazi; they see Hitler as a hero who wanted to exterminate the evil Jews. It is not at all uncommon for Israel to find schools and media in Gaza and other Palestinian-controlled areas promoting Hitler, and copies of Mein Kampf have turned up repeatedly in terrorist hideouts and Gazan homes.

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Palestinian children adoring Hitler.



“We asked Hitler why he left some of you alive. We will tear your bodies apart with our rockets.”



The world expects Jews to live side-by-side with them? pic.twitter.com/IeDkRlvyQG — Vivid.🇮🇱 (@VividProwess) April 4, 2026

As a matter of fact, the invention of the Palestinian people and the modern jihad movement against Israel are absolutely tied to Nazism. Islamic sacred texts called for murdering Jews, so they were natural ideological allies for Hitler. The Grand Mufti of Jerusalem, Haj Amin al-Husseini, was an ally of Hitler’s, as they perfectly agreed that the Jews should not receive a homeland in Israel, but rather should be exterminated. There were Muslims, including Arabs, who fought on the side of the Nazis in World War II. The Grand Mufti’s protégé was Yasser Arafat, who invented the “Palestinian people” and was the father of modern Jihad. And Arafat’s protégé was Mahmoud Abbas, current Palestinian Authority president, who just demanded 5 billion more dollars so that he could continue to lavish monetary rewards on terrorists.

Your post is a timely reminder that while Hitler may be dead, the Nazi ideology - which was shared by the former Grand Mufti of Jerusalem, Haj Amin al-Husseini - continues to thrive within the Palestinian Authority.



Palestinian Authority TV (PATV) recently broadcast a… pic.twitter.com/EmX4xViHmJ — Palestinian Media Watch (@palwatch) May 25, 2026

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From Palestinian Media Watch (PMW):

The principal of the Hebron Boys' Elementary School on October 7, 2023 has since moved on to be the principal of a different school, but his name remains the same—Hitler. And in case anyone wonders why a Palestinian would name a child Hitler, the answer may be the same reason another Palestinian named his child Eichmann—because it "angers Zionism." "Out of his love for his homeland, he gave birth to a son and gave him the name Eichmann to anger Zionism" [since] "after the Mossad executed Adolf Eichmann…the one who burned the Jews out of hatred has passed on, and the Palestinian Eichmann has been born." [Official PA daily Al-Hayat Al-Jadida, June 13, 2021] Nor are these isolated examples. Palestinian society has a history of glorifying Nazism and senior Nazi leaders. Fatah Central Committee member Tawfiq Tirawi, for example, said in a television interview that "Hitler was not morally corrupt," rather that "he was daring."

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I was not able to find the Facebook page that PMW found for the school, but that might be because the page is in Arabic, not English.

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By the way, if you recognize the name of Hebron from the Bible, that is because it is land that rightfully ought to belong to Israel (see Genesis 17:8, Joshua 1:4, 1 Chronicles 11-12, 2 Samuel 2:3) — in fact, it’s where Abraham lived (Genesis 23) and where David was first anointed king and ruled over Judah (2 Samuel/Kings 5:1-5). It houses the Cave of the Patriarchs, where Jewish tradition says Adam, Eve, Abraham, Sarah, Isaac, Rebecca, Jacob, and Leah are buried. Like the other city of David, Bethlehem, which is ruled by the terror-funding Palestinian Authority, Hebron is unfortunately now partly under the influence of the PA.

A preacher on official PA TV taught that Hitler was one of a series of people sent by Allah throughout history to punish the Jews because of their evil behavior, and to teach them a lesson.

Read more here: https://t.co/B8H8Jp56Ap pic.twitter.com/F6msHFSmd1 — Palestinian Media Watch (@palwatch) October 22, 2018

Last year, Israeli authorities arrested the Palestinian mayor of Hebron, a longtime Fatah jihadi who was vocally supporting Hamas and Islamic Jihad. Hebron is in Judea, but the Palestinians deceptively refer to it as the West Bank. Hebron was important to the Jewish people thousands of years before Islam was invented, but nowadays, it is divided between Palestinian and Israeli residents. Israeli authorities understandably want it more firmly under their control as the Palestinian population tends to be dangerously pro-terrorist (hence the jihadi mayor) and there are outbreaks of deadly violence. The neo-Nazi ideology of Palestinians continues to claim lives.

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