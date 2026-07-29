Faith All Over the Place, Episode 38: Would Jesus Be an Influencer?

“If you think that social media is the problem, maybe you’re the problem…” —Stephen Kruiser

I'm old enough to remember when everybody thought the internet was going to be the biggest problem we've ever faced as Christians. Then people said the same thing about social media. Well, in this week's episode of Faith All Over the Place, my good friend, colleague, and partner in podcasting excellence, Stephen Kruiser, and I set out to demonstrate that social media and podcasting are a boon for Christians if you use them correctly.

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We discussed the different kinds of faith-based content we consume. Fr. Mike Schmitz and others provide strong Catholic content, and evangelical apologists like Alisa Childers and Frank Turek help Christians love the Lord their God with all their minds as well as with all their hearts.

There's so much good content out there. I've stumbled on some interesting apologetics content, including the brothers Beau and Gray of Armor Up Kids. I've discovered great social media follows via the Christian podcasts I listen to regularly. We shared some of our favorite apps and podcasts, and we mentioned how we have found great Christian apparel thanks to the ads we see.

We talked about ways to "train the algorithm" to bring more faith content. Searches on platforms like Instagram and Facebook can bring more content your way, while X lists can help you curate content based on specific parameters you set.

Our distractions in today's episode included earthquakes — we had one in metro Atlanta today — Kruiser missing all the disasters when he lived in Los Angeles, and taking Latin in school. All in all, we stayed pretty disciplined, if you ask me.

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Previously on Faith All Over the Place, Episode 37: Persevering Through Adversity With Troy Gonzalez-Mazzone

Check it out on the PJ Media podcast page or below; you can also find us on your favorite podcast app. Don’t forget to leave us a five-star rating and review if you really love what we do.

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