Fauci Wrote About Not Admitting Vaccine’s Ineffectiveness Due to Mandates and Boosters

The nausea-inducing revelations from Anthony Fauci‘s daily logs during his time as director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases just keep coming in.

Advertisement

The Association of American Physicians highlighted the entry from Aug. 13, 2022. Note the date—this is long after the first round of COVID vaccines and mandates, and long after we should’ve had any COVID-19 restrictions at all. In that entry, Fauci complained about having to prevent the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) from admitting that the shots were not all that effective at preventing transmission of the virus, saying that he didn’t want this to get out because it would undermine the justifications for mandates and confidence in the upcoming boosters. What he did not explain is why it was so important to have the mandates and the boosters if they were not in fact effective at saving lives. He did, however, describe the truth as "damning."

At the time of Fauci's entry, Rochelle Walensky was the director of the CDC. Fauci angrily wrote about "drama" at the CDC, including Surgeon General Vivek Murthy. "After much going back and forth between the CDC and the other docs including me, Vivek [Murthy], Sheve Cha, and to some extent [Chief Science Officer of the White House COVID-19 Response Team] David Kessler, we thought we had gotten them pulled back from making the statement that the vaccines were not effective at all in preventing infection and transmission." Don't forget that Fauci had stressed in late 2021 in this same journal about his risk of infection from an event where everyone was vaccinated.

Advertisement

Fauci described any statement challenging the COVID vaccines' efficacy as "not entirely true" because there was "modest but declining protection," though he knew that the shots certainly were not effective on the level he'd testified to Congress and spoken of in the media for years. But Fauci's "issue" with honesty in this case was "this would conflict with the statement and effort of recommending that people get the updated bivalent BA.5 vaccine in September. In addition, it would undermine the DoJ's efforts at mandates for vaccines under certain circumstances." Read that again. His only concern is that people might not accept an admittedly ineffective shot or would challenge the legitimacy of vaccine mandates should the truth come out.

Related: Florida Announces Investigation Into Fauci Since His Pardon Isn't for State Charges

Continuing his log, Fauci said the CDC had agreed to a "more measured approach" on admitting cautiously that the vaccines were not 100% effective. "However, although they did this on their website, the MMWR [Morbidity and Mortality Weekly Report] that cam [sic] out yesterday had the same original damning language." Yes, he called it "damning." Someone named Larry Horowitz went "off the wall" about the MMWR and called Fauci to say "this is the last straw and he was sure that when [White House Chief of Staff] Ron Klain gets back from Spain this weekend he would fire Rochelle ... Let us see what happens.....probably nothing." White House COVID-19 response coordinator Ashish Kumar Jha was of roughly the same opinion as Horowitz. They all thought Walensky eligible for firing because she admitted too much of the truth! Walensky did resign in 2023.

Advertisement

By the way, Fauci and his wife made millions of dollars from their investments during the pandemic and lockdowns. The horrible policies not backed by science and destructive to so many lives were a financial boost for them. Perhaps Fauci even had some vaccine company investments in there?

Editor’s Note: Every single day, especially in this 250th year of America’s existence, here at PJ Media, we will stand up and FIGHT, FIGHT, FIGHT against the radical left and deliver the conservative reporting our readers deserve.

Help us continue to tell the truth about the Trump administration and its successes. Join PJ Media VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.