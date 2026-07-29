After Jihad Attack on Gay Pride Parade, Germans Focus on the REAL Enemy

Abdul Ballout, a Muslim who greatly admired the Islamic State (ISIS), on Saturday became a jihad warrior in his own right, plowing his car into a crowd of revelers at Berlin’s Christopher Street Day (CSD) parade, a popular and well-attended Gay Pride event.

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In doing so, Ballout murdered one person and injured another 29, and engaged in a kind of jihad attack that his beloved ISIS and other jihadis have many times called upon Muslims in Western countries to undertake. As far back as September 2014, the Islamic State issued this call: “Strike their police, security, and intelligence members, as well as their treacherous agents. Destroy their beds. Embitter their lives for them and busy them with themselves. If you can kill a disbelieving American or European — especially the spiteful and filthy French — or an Australian, or a Canadian, or any other disbeliever from the disbelievers waging war, including the citizens of the countries that entered into a coalition against the Islamic State, then rely upon Allah, and kill him in any manner or way however it may be” ISIS helpfully listed a number of these possible ways to commit murder, including “run him over with your car.”

Now, however, numerous Germans and others are making it clear that the worst outcome of this attack would be if anyone got the idea that there was any problem with the left’s favorite religion, Islam. As Ben Bartee noted Wednesday, the Queer Commissioner of the Berlin State Government (yes, that’s a real government position), Alfonso Pantisano (a Teutonic name for the ages), has zeroed in on Germany’s real problem: “The far right here in Germany is, of course, waiting for an attack like this one, to use it in order to highlight that the foreigners are the problem.”

Pantisano is not the only one sounding this warning. The organizers of the Christopher Street Day (CSD) parade themselves declared: “We don’t want this act to be exploited for political purposes or for people to be placed under general suspicion. Such violence is an attempt to divide our society and incite people against each other. We, as Berlin CSD, will not allow this.” That’s tellin’ em! If those nasty right-wingers come around, we know you’ll show ‘em who’s boss!

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Meanwhile, before all the details about Abdul Ballout came to light, a singer at the parade declared that her hope that the murderer was “no Kanake, but a Christian white person.” “Kanake,” a word generally seen as offensive, refers to Muslims and Arabs.

And an English-speaking woman, her hair dyed a pleasing shade of pink, was crestfallen at the news that the attacker was not a white Christian, but a jihadi. She said: “So the suspect is an Islamic extremist. That’s their suspect right now. That’s what I read. Okay. I’m not going to say anything about the rest of the Muslim population because of the actions of this one person. But what I can say is the people who were celebrating about this were all white men. Young white men with crosses in their profiles. Because we’ve all seen it. We’ve all seen how you guys react towards gay people and how you wish harm on them, constantly. I get a constant hate on my videos, especially about trans people. You’re not going to hide behind another scapegoat group and pretend that they’re actually the violent ones, when it’s you. You hold the same exact beliefs that this man who did this attack did and you’re trying to distance yourself from it. And you know why you’re trying to do that? It’s because you’re ashamed, and you should be.”

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Not really. No Christian has “the exact same beliefs” as Abdul Ballout. Islam, not Christianity, calls for death for homosexual activity: “The Messenger of Allah (peace and blessings of Allah be upon him) said, ‘Whoever you find doing the action of the people of Loot [Lot], execute the one who does it and the one to whom it is done.’” (Sunan Abu Dawud 4462) Christianity teaches that homosexual activity is a serious sin, but it does not call for killing those who engage in it.

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Meanwhile, a German establishment media “journalist” magisterially intoned: “The queer community naturally feels threatened, above all, by right-wing forces.”

She ignored, of course, the Islamic jihadis who really do threaten “the queer community.” Leftist Germans are sure that to think such a thing would be “Islamophobic.” And so as the jihad attacks keep coming, they will congratulate themselves even to the point of their own country’s conquest and Islamization that they were never, ever “Islamophobic.”

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