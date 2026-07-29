Sure, Roasting Fauci Is Fun, but There's No Do-Over for the Biden Years

As I wrote in Tuesday's Morning Briefing, conservative Americans are once again finding out that we were right about everything they called us crazy for during the Wuhan Chinese Bat Flu pandemic. Never in recorded history have "conspiracy theorists" been on a roll like the one we're experiencing right now. I'm beginning to think that the planet might change its shape if we decide to go the Flat-Earther route. We're that good these days.

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Our current "You shoulda listened to us," moment is courtesy of Satan's Garden Gnome, alleged Doctor Anthony Fauci. We've been finding out how wrong he was for years but, thanks to his personal diary entries that we're seeing for the first time, we have evidence of Anthony Fauci proving that Anthony Fauci is a liar.

We also now have evidence that Fauci was far more concerned with his own perverse pandemic-fueled celebrity than with anyone's health. His diary entries about his growing fame (infamy for those of us on this side of the aisle) read as if he were working himself into a sexual frenzy after every television appearance. Anthony Fauci most definitely had an Anthony Fauci fetish.

Being proven right is always a good feeling, and watching Fauci being berated by Republican senators while pleading the Fifth (which Matt covered here) was entertaining for a minute or two, but it's not sufficient payback for what we endured during the interminable slog of the pandemic. The cold, harsh reality is that it never will be.

Yes, the public exposure of the unhinged nature of Fauci's ego is newsworthy. And, as I mentioned in the previous paragraph, there is some entertainment value in watching him squirm a little. However, unless you get extraordinary satisfaction from point at the television and saying, "I told you so," there's not a lot of satisfying "there" there.

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I am not an attorney, so I will not be indulging in any legal speculation about what might happen to Fauci. From a layman's perspective, it seems that a presidential pardon that's backdated to the Mesozoic Era probably covers a lot. If there is some workaround that can be used to nail this vile human being, I hope it's found soon. I don't want to just see Fauci in an orange jumpsuit, I want to bring back town squares and pillories and put him on display for his crimes.

That sentiment may not be brimming with Christian charity, but I think we all know that I'm rather imperfect in that regard. There's also the fact that I only attack people with words, and I'm honest about it. I've never fear-mongered with lies that got elderly people sent to assisted living death beds. Once a person has a body count, he or she is deserving of some ill will. (I believe that's Confucius.)

My reaction to these Fauci revelations is the same as last year when the lefties started admitting that Joe Biden had pudding for brains during his presidency. The validation wasn't much of a balm for the steaming piles of misery those four years heaped upon us. OK, it wasn't any kind of balm at all, especially given the fact that Joe Biden has never been held accountable for any of his awfulness in the half century-plus that he poisoned American politics.

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The Biden years were a catastrophic abomination that did damage to this great country that we will probably still be uncovering for years to come. President Trump is doing a brilliant job of cleaning up Sir Sniffsalot's messes, but can all be undone if another Dem gets into the White House soon.

There is no satisfaction to be derived from any of this. Anthony Fauci will almost certainly live out his days having his lying rear end kissed by the same low-IQ lefties who made him famous. Their alternative universe-dwelling powers of denial can't be shaken. This was shared by my Twitchy colleague Doug P. in a post on Wednesday:

Dr. Fauci is a deeply caring physician, a brilliant scientist, an extraordinary public servant, a humanitarian, & a patriot—whose work has helped save tens of millions of lives.



It is a shame to watch him be dragged in front of Congress in the name of bogus conspiracy theories. — Senator Dick Durbin (@SenatorDurbin) July 29, 2026

Nobody can fix that kind of stupid.

Look for the Dem water-carriers in the mainstream media to give Fauci some storytelling camera time in the coming weeks. The hag coven on The View probably already has the vapors just thinking about it. They can fawn over Dr. Mengele-Light and then he can scribble in his Trapper Keeper that he's still the most popular boy in the lunchroom.

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