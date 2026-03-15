IDF: Michigan Synagogue Jihadi’s Brother Was Hezbollah Commander

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) has confirmed that not only was the Michigan synagogue attacker’s brother in the Lebanese terror group Hezbollah, but that brother was actually a commander within the group.

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Multiple people and outlets have cited the fact that several of Ayman Ghazali’s family members died in an Israeli counterstrike recently as some sort of excuse for why he tried to blow up a Jewish school and synagogue in West Bloomfield. Even the initial reports indicated that Ghazali’s family had terrorist ties, but the IDF has now defined the position of at least one of Ghazali’s brothers, making it obvious why he was the target for an Israeli military strike — and where Ayman’s views came from.

“INTELLIGENCE REVEALS: BROTHER OF TERRORIST BEHIND U.S. SYNAGOGUE ATTACK WAS A HEZBOLLAH TERRORIST” shouted the IDF X post headline on Sunday, March 15.

The IDF explained, “Hezbollah commander Ibrahim Muhammad Ghazali was responsible for managing weapons operations within a specialized branch of the Badr Unit. The unit is responsible for launching hundreds of rockets toward Israeli civilians throughout the war.” Some Israeli towns had the majority of their buildings damaged or destroyed.

Read Also: U.S. Tells Americans to Leave Iraq as Iranian Proxies Spread Terror

The Ghazali family has spread a global net of terrorism, rather like the Iranian regime paymasters of Hezbollah on whose behalf Hezbollah has been aggressively bombarding Israeli civilians. Fortunately, Ayman didn’t succeed in killing anyone, only in getting himself killed, but goodness knows how many people’s deaths were on Ibrahim’s hands.

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Ibrahim’s brother, the IDF concluded, “Ayman Muhammad Ghazali, carried out the terror attack in Michigan this past Thursday. Ibrahim was eliminated in an IAF [Israeli Air Force] strike on a Hezbollah military structure last week.”

Among the Islamist propagandists who tried to equate Israeli forces with Islamic terrorists and excuse Ghazali’s actions in the aftermath of the Temple Israel attack was Dearborn Heights Mayor Mo Baydoun, as Ghazali was a resident of Dearborn Heights at the time of the attack.

Baydoun said in his official statement on the attack, “Earlier this month, [Ghazali] lost several members of his own family, including his niece and nephew, in an Israeli attack on their home in Lebanon. Everyone deserves to worship in peace.” A good way to avoid dying in an Israeli counterstrike is not to be a murderous Islamic terrorist. Unlike Hezbollah, Israel does not target random civilians.

Iranian terror proxy Hezbollah is attacking Israeli families non-stop with deadly rockets but UN officials and their friends in the we-respect-international-law crowd can't seem to find the provisions in the UN Charter and Geneva Conventions that outlaw targeting civilians. pic.twitter.com/ViBs0d68vO — Hillel Neuer (@HillelNeuer) March 11, 2026

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The mayor did not acknowledge that Ghazali had Hezbollah terror contacts in his phone (per The Federalist’s Benjamin Weingarten). Nor did he acknowledge what has now been confirmed: that the family members who died in the Israeli strike were targets precisely because of the Hezbollah affiliation. Baydoun did, however, pretend that there was just as much risk to Muslims as to Jews from terrorism, even though Islam is, without any competition, the ideology most responsible for terrorism in the world today, often specifically against Jews and Christians.

Baydoun assured Dearborn Heights residents that he would be looking out for them “during these sacred final days of Ramadan.” But like so many other Muslims around the world, including his brother the Hezbollah commander, Ghazali decided to turn Ramadan into the “month of Jihad.”

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