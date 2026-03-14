U.S. Tells Americans to Leave Iraq as Iranian Proxies Spread Terror

The Iranian regime's jihad proxies in Iraq are spreading so much violence and chaos that the U.S. Embassy in Baghdad is urging Americans to leave the country as soon as possible.

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The embassy's lengthy X post explained, "Iran-aligned terrorist militias have encouraged and carried out indiscriminate attacks against U.S. citizens and U.S.-associated targets throughout Iraq, including in the Kurdistan Region of Iraq. U.S. citizens should leave Iraq immediately." The violence comes as a backlash from Tehran's jihad proxies against the many victories American and Israeli forces have scored in Operation Epic Fury, which has devastated the navy, missile stockpiles, and leadership of the world's biggest state sponsor of terrorism — the Iranian Islamic regime.

The U.S. Embassy explained what triggered its insistence that Americans leave ASAP. "Iran-aligned terrorist militias have attacked the International Zone in central Baghdad on multiple occasions. The International Zone remains closed, with limited exceptions," the embassy wrote. "Repeated attacks have also occurred in the vicinity of Erbil International Airport and the Consulate General. Do not attempt to come to the Embassy in Baghdad or the Consulate General in Erbil due to the ongoing risk of rockets, drones, and mortars in Iraqi airspace."

At the present time, there are no commercial flights from Iraq, the embassy admitted, so the best options for Americans fleeing the country are unfortunately by land. The embassy advises heading for Jordan, Saudi Arabia, Turkey, or Kuwait, though perhaps Turkey is not the best option, given that its dictator Recep Tayyip Erdoğan expressed empathy with the Iranian regime during the current conflict.

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Besides urging Americans to leave Iraq, the U.S. Embassy in Baghdad also reminded other Americans thinking of traveling there that there is a Level 4 "Do Not Travel" warning on the country at the moment. "Do not travel to Iraq due to terrorism, kidnapping, armed conflict, civil unrest, and the limited ability of the U.S. government to provide emergency services to U.S. citizens in Iraq. Do not travel to Iraq for any reason," the embassy insisted comprehensively. It added:

Iran and its aligned terrorist militias pose a major threat to public safety in Iraq. Attacks have occurred against U.S. citizens, U.S. interests, and critical infrastructure. These groups have targeted U.S. diplomatic facilities, U.S. companies, and U.S.-managed energy infrastructure, and have threatened to continue targeting them. Iran-aligned terrorist militias have also attacked hotels frequented by foreigners and other U.S.-associated facilities throughout Iraq, including in the Kurdistan Region of Iraq. Americans face a risk of kidnapping, and U.S. individuals have been directly targeted. Iran-aligned terrorist militias may hinder the Iraqi authorities’ ability to respond effectively in emergencies.

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The embassy concluded by stating it is "closely monitoring the situation" and will provide needed updates. The United States government is ready and willing to provide more details to American citizens who are unsure about how to proceed with finding a viable escape route. "Nothing is a higher priority for President Trump, Secretary of State Rubio, and the Department of State than the safety and security of U.S. citizens," the embassy concluded. Let us pray that all U.S. citizens escape Iraq safely.