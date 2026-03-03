Turkish Dictator Erdoğan Mourns Khamenei

Turkish dictator and hardcore Islamist Recep Erdoğan is in mourning for his ideological ally, the murderous Ayatollah Khamenei, newly assassinated by Israeli and U.S. forces.

The Middle East Media Research Institute (MEMRI) referred to Erdoğan as one of Donald Trump’s “fake friends,” a very accurate description and one that also encompasses the Al-Qaeda terrorist currently running Syria and often the terror-sponsoring Qatari regime. One major benefit to this ongoing military operation against Iran’s regime is that the United States will be able to see very clearly not only who its friends are, but who its enemies are.

A Grok translation of Erdoğan’s March 1 X post reacting to the elimination of Khamenei, who oversaw years of domestic tyranny and global Jihad, reads, “I was saddened to learn of the passing of Iran's Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, as a result of the attacks that took place yesterday.”

Erdoğan mourned, “I extend my condolences to the esteemed Khamenei, praying that the Almighty Allah grants him mercy, and offer my sympathies to the brotherly people of Iran; I convey my condolences on behalf of my country and my nation.” How moving. If only hundreds of thousands of Iranians celebrating the death of their murderous dictator could have the perspective of Erdoğan…

The Turkish tyrant ended, “Together with the people of Iran, we in Turkey will steadfastly continue our efforts to ensure that all our friends and brothers in the region regain the peace and stability they deserve, that the conflict raging in our region comes to an end, and that we return to diplomacy.” Because diplomacy has been so remarkably effective in stopping terrorism.

Aside from the disturbing fact that we are currently allied with this dangerous Muslim ideologue, I have to find Erdoğan’s propaganda amusing when contrasted with his lecturing about his alleged campaign to stamp out terrorism. Like Syrian jihadi leader Al-Sharaa, Erdoğan sometimes fights select Islamic terrorist groups like ISIS not because he is really opposed to Jihad but because even Islamic terrorists and dictators are incredibly factional and fight each other whenever they are not killing Jews and Christians.

Erdoğan’s laughably hypocritical message today, March 3, on X was (translation by Grok): “One of the cornerstones of our Vision for the Century of Türkiye is the work we are carrying out with the goal of a Terror-Free Türkiye and a Terror-Free Region. Just as yesterday, tomorrow too there will be those who cannot digest this process, who want to turn Türkiye back from the path it has entered, and who will try with all their might to obstruct this blessed process.”

Warming to his hypocritical theme, Erdoğan pontificated, “For nearly half a century, that which has been a shackle on our nation's feet...That which has burned the lives of tens of thousands of our citizens...That which has plunged fires into the hearts of so many mothers…From this calamity, whose economic cost to our country has exceeded 2 trillion dollars, we will, [Allah] willing, rescue Türkiye.”

I’d rather pray that the true God rescue Turkey from the radical Islamic regime of Erdoğan because until and unless he is gone, Turkey will continue to pick and choose which terrorists it likes rather than actually eliminating terrorism.

