U.S. Bombing Devastates Iran's ‘Crown Jewel’ Island, Trump Issues Ultimatum

Kharg Island in the Persian Gulf is at the center of the Iranian oil industry. President Donald Trump ordered a U.S. bombing of the island Friday night, and though the Americans did not completely obliterate the oil infrastructure on the island, Trump warned that he will do so if the Iranian regime does not surrender its fanatical desire to fight America at all costs.

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The likelihood, and actually the better option, is that the Iranian regime will not surrender. “Death to America” has been one of its main slogans for decades, and Islamic fundamentalists who really believe that Allah has given them a mission to kill the infidel and impose sharia everywhere run the regime even now, as ever. You cannot reason with people who run the largest terrorist network in the world, and who killed over 40,000 of their own people for protesting tyrannical rule. But in spite of all that, Trump is giving the cardboard ayatollah and his fellow Islamic jihadis one last chance.

Late on Friday, March 13, Trump posted his announcement of the bombardment and his ultimatum on his Truth Social platform. “Moments ago, at my direction, the United States Central Command executed one of the most powerful bombing raids in the History of the Middle East, and totally obliterated every MILITARY target in Iran’s crown jewel, Kharg Island,” the president stated.

On March 10, France 24 ironically referred to Kharg Island as an “‘untouchable’ oil artery” for Iran’s Islamic regime. The French outlet added:

Some 25 kilometres off Iran’s southern coast lies a tiny island overrun by pipelines, terminals and storage facilities. This is Kharg Island – the beating heart of Iran’s oil exports – and a seemingly perfect target to weaken the Islamic Republic…Taking it out would take seconds and devastate the Iranian economy for decades to come.

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Related: ‘Defeat, Destroy, Disable’ Terrorists: Trump, Hegseth Give Iran Operation Update

It is rather strange that Trump did not decide to take out all of the oil infrastructure on the island, but perhaps he was just giving the Iranian ayatollahs a chance for form’s sake, so that the world sees how little they want a deal before he obliterates the island’s infrastructure altogether.

Trump bragged, “Our Weapons are the most powerful and sophisticated that the World has ever known but, for reasons of decency, I have chosen NOT to wipe out the Oil Infrastructure on the Island. However, should Iran, or anyone else, do anything to interfere with the Free and Safe Passage of Ships through the Strait of Hormuz, I will immediately reconsider this decision. During my First Term, and currently, I rebuilt our Military into the Most Lethal, Powerful, and Effective Force, by far, anywhere in the World.”

This is the choice that the Iranian ayatollahs have now, to be reasonable — which they never have been before — or to face annihilation.

As Trump emphasized, “Iran has NO ability to defend anything that we want to attack — There is nothing they can do about it! Iran will NEVER have a nuclear weapon, nor will it have the ability to threaten the United States of America, the Middle East or, for that matter, the World! Iran’s Military, and all others involved with this Terrorist Regime, would be wise to lay down their arms, and save what’s left of their country, which isn’t much!”

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But as America has found out for almost 50 years, you cannot make rational deals with people who believe their demon-god tells them to wage eternal jihad on you.

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