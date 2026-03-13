‘Defeat, Destroy, Disable’ Terrorists: Trump, Hegseth Give Iran Operation Update

President Donald Trump and his Secretary of War Pete Hegseth updated the American people on how U.S. and Israeli forces are “totally destroying the terrorist regime of Iran.”

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The Iranian navy, air force, and missile stockpile are all considerably depleted since the start of Operation Epic Fury. Or, as Trump catchily put it, Iran’s regime has “been killing innocent people all over the world for 47 years, and now I, as the 47th President of the United States of America, am killing them.”

That comment was part of Trump‘s Thursday Truth Social post, in which the president excoriated dishonest and excessively biased mainstream media while also celebrating what America has achieved so far in Operation Epic Fury. “We are totally destroying the terrorist regime of Iran, militarily, economically, and otherwise, yet, if you read the Failing New York Times, you would incorrectly think that we are not winning,” he exclaimed.

Recent headlines from The New York Times include, “U.S. Economy Was Vulnerable Before War With Iran,” “Weakened by War, Iran Hits Back by Strangling a Vital Waterway,” “Echoes of the ’70s in What’s Now the Largest Oil Shock Ever,” “How Iran’s Naval Mines Can Cripple Shipping Routes,” “Hegseth’s Boasts of ‘Maximum’ Engagement Authorities Face Scrutiny After School Is Hit” (the strike was almost certainly a misfired Iranian rocket), and “The War in Iran Is Driving Costs Up. Here Are Some Ways to Save.” The Times is doing everything possible to convince Americans that the operation is a disaster.

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In contrast to the doom and gloom from leftist media, Trump boasted, “Iran’s Navy is gone, their Air Force is no longer, missiles, drones and everything else are being decimated, and their leaders have been wiped from the face of the earth. We have unparalleled firepower, unlimited ammunition, and plenty of time - Watch what happens to these deranged scumbags today. They’ve been killing innocent people all over the world for 47 years, and now I, as the 47th President of the United States of America, am killing them. What a great honor it is to do so!”

Related: Six Troops Dead in Tragic Accident Over Iraq

Similarly, Trump’s Secretary of War Hegseth declared, “We're on plan to defeat, destroy, disable all of their [Iran’s] meaningful military capabilities at a pace the world has never seen before. But it's not just that Iran doesn't have a functioning Air Force, or that their entire Navy is at the bottom of the Persian Gulf, or their missile force is shrinking daily. Even more importantly, they also don't have the ability to build more.”

"We're on plan to defeat, destroy, disable all of their meaningful military capabilities at a pace the world has never seen before." - @SecWar 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/d894uyYzWX — The White House (@WhiteHouse) March 13, 2026

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This is the key, because if the regime does not collapse utterly, there will simply be a delay before it rebuilds with the help of other dictatorships like Communist China. As Hegseth insisted, “That's the most important component I'd like to emphasize today. Soon and very soon, all of Iran's defense companies will be destroyed. For example, as of two days ago, Iran's entire ballistic missile production capacity, every company that builds every component of those missiles has been functionally defeated, destroyed. Buildings, complexes, and factory lines, all across Iran, destroyed.”

He added, “So we're shooting down and destroying what missiles they still have in stock, but more importantly, ensuring that they have no ability to make more. Their production lines, their military plants, their defense innovation centers, defeated.” Justice was half a century in coming, but it is proportionately heavy.

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