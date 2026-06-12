The Morning Briefing: Feds Keep Racking Up Law Enforcement Wins, Dems Hardest Hit

Top O' the Briefing

Happy Friday, dear Kruiser Morning Briefing friends. Hush puppies will now be served with a flight of artisanal dipping sauces by an interpretive dance waiter named Shent.

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OK, it's the criminals who are actually hardest hit but, emotionally, the Democrats always struggle when the good guys win.

This is something that we've been over a couple of times but bears repeating more often as we get closer to the midterms. It's also something I think about a lot because I live in a neighborhood full of whacked-out progs who put up signs that say idiotic things like, "Stop the kidnappings! Report ICE activity." Seriously, there are variations on that posted all over this 'hood.

The Democrats don't have anything in the way of policy to offer voters this year. Yes, the case can be made that they rarely have anything to offer, but I'm trying to focus. What they do have in abundance is noise. They make a lot of it to distract undecided voters, and they're very good at it.

Republicans have to pick an issue or two to cut through that noise. As I have written many times, I think law and order should be the issue at the top of the list. President Trump and his administration inherited a nightmare of chaos and lawlessness from the Joe Biden commie cabal and they've done a remarkable job combating all of it.

My colleagues continue to chronicle all of the victories that federal law enforcement is having, and it's important that we keep reminding ourselves — and maybe some GOP candidates — of the wins. Catherine covered a couple of them yesterday, we'll start with this one:

Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) is celebrating the conviction of two criminal aliens who were engaged in a massive scam to manufacture and distribute fake pharmaceuticals. The scheme killed at least one American. Francisco Alberto Lopez Reyes and Edward Eustate Jimenez are from the Dominican Republic. ICE Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) originally exposed the scheme to manufacture millions of deadly medications that counterfeited real prescription drugs. Reyes and Jimenez made money by selling the dangerous pharmaceuticals, which contained fentanyl and para-fluorofentanyl, through fake online pharmacies.

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Reyes and Jimenez seem like really, really bad people, don't they? Every prominent Democrat in America thinks that the ICE investigators are the bad guys in this story. The campaign scripts for the Republicans are writing themselves this year.

Here's more from Catherine:

Federal authorities have identified over 15,000 individuals who sponsored three or more unaccompanied and unrelated minors in what could be a major child trafficking exposé. Acting Attorney General Todd Blanche emphasized the prevalence of child trafficking during the Biden administration. Notably, Townhall has previously exposed how federal officials and partner NGOs knowingly trafficked minors. Homeland Security Secretary Markwayne Mullin added that some of the children went through unimaginably horrific abuse, sometimes enduring rape hundreds of times.

Federal law enforcement personnel at all levels have been doing exemplary work since President Trump began his second term and they have been met with nothing but hatred and resistance from the left. This has been happening in the streets, the courts, and the media.

The picture is a very clear one: our side is trying to get rid of the evil criminals, their side is trying to get rid of the people who are getting rid of the evil criminals. Sure, that could be more pithy, but that's the essential message for Republicans.

Relentlessly paint the Democrats as pro-criminal, Republican candidates. The choices are all binary. Do they support human traffickers, or do they support ICE? Get them on record.

Cut through the noise.

Contributions to the Mailbag of Magnificence can be sent to [email protected]

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The Mailbag of Magnificence

Friend of the Briefing Sheryl gives us today's lone entry:

Esteemed Overlord Kruiser - I, too, like Daniel Craig as Bond. I don't promote him as the best necessarily - the others had fine moments in their prime & depending on the script - but he was a tasty spy morsel, carrying on with the babes & slaying the baddies. In pure heresy, I liked Tom Cruise as Reacher even tho I knew he wasn't the physical specimen from the books. Jasmine C is the poster child for SUGA, I think. Have a fine weekend. Be sure to sympathize with any soccer- loving foreigners you meet suffering from the unbelievable American heat - "Bless your heart". Sheryl in Georgia

While I do like Daniel Craig the most, I often tell people that I can compartmentalize and enjoy each of the major Bond actors for what they brought to the context of their respective eras. I also believe that, had NBC let Pierce Brosnan out of his contract when the Bond franchise first went after him that he may have cemented himself as the best. He was hampered by some mediocre scripts though. I too liked Cruise as Reacher. It doesn't matter that he isn't tall, he's still been the best action movie actor for a very long time. I was enjoying the Reacher television series until they nuked my buddy Matthew Marsden for not getting vaccinated. Then Alan Ritchson revealed himself to be a woke nitwit. Usually I can tune stuff like that out, but it was a bit much in this case.

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Let's Mailbag again on Monday!

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The Kruiser Kabana

Kabana Gallery

The Tall Poplar Trees II (1900) transforms nature into a soaring, vertical drama. By letting these giants tower over the viewer, Klimt emphasizes a sense of majestic height and light, effectively reducing the vast sky to a secondary, supporting character. #artbots #klimt pic.twitter.com/4SW7tQ5h0F — Gustav Klimt (@artistgklimt) June 10, 2026

Kabana Comedy/Tunes

Outkast came up out of the blue the last two days. First, in a conversation that Chris and I were having, then in an article about the Pittsburgh Steelers' new defensive coordinator in The Athletic. I took the hint.

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Weekend Bonus

We'll do a music/comedy mix for the weekend. Shandling does a whole monologue about whether he should do a monologue. This is brilliant.

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POTUS Press Today

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

06/11/26

DAILY GUIDANCE AND PRESS SCHEDULE FOR

FRIDAY, JUNE 12, 2026 In-Town Pool

TV Corr & Crew: CBS

Secondary TV Corr: Telemundo

Photos: AP, AFP, NYT, Reuters, Getty

Print: Newsday

Secondary Print: TIME

Radio: iHeartMedia

New Media: Semafor



EDT :

9:00 AM In-Town Pool Call Time



8:00 AM THE PRESIDENT participates in Executive Time

The White House

Closed Press



11:00 AM THE PRESIDENT participates in a Pre-Tape Podcast with The Second Lady

Oval Office

Closed Press



2:30 PM THE PRESIDENT participates in Signing Time

Oval Office

Closed Press



5:30 PM THE PRESIDENT participates in a Pre-Tape Interview

The White House

Closed Press

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