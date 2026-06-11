HANG ON THERE, PARDNER: 'We Just Made a Great Settlement of the War With Iran'

"We just made a great settlement of the war with Iran," President Donald Trump announced from the Oval Office with typical bombast on Thursday, "and we're going to be subject to finalization of documents."

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Trump added, "We should get [it] done over the next few days. Probably have a signing maybe in Europe."

"It's a great thing."

The announcement came just hours after Trump claimed to be just hours away from major military action. "We will be taking Kharg Island, and other oil infrastructure points, and assume total control of their Oil and Gas Markets," he posted to Truth Social — and I had some fun detailing for Longtime Sharp VodkaPundit Readers™ just what that might entail.

"Oil and LNG representing more than 90% of Iran's energy exports are processed at Kharg, stored in those massive tank farms, then offloaded to supertankers for sale around the world," I posted earlier today. "Tehran could divert to other facilities, but at a comparative trickle."

But before the digital ink was dry on that column, the Wall Street Journal busted in with a report saying Trump canceled the strikes "after Tehran’s leadership and other parties negotiating a deal to end the conflict approved 'discussions and final points.'"

Do you have whiplash yet? Because I do.

Fars, Iran's official state news agency, originally denied that that any such agreement had been reached.

But within 90 minutes of the semiofficial denial, Fars posted, "Given that the United States has accepted Iran’s proposed text, the likelihood of the agreement being approved by Tehran’s highest decision-making authorities is relatively high."

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Look, if you didn't already have whiplash, now you must, right?

Trump had more to say this afternoon because of course: "Stock market's up 1,000 points... Oil's dropped... and most importantly we have a deal that IRAN WILL NEVER HAVE A NUCLEAR WEAPON."

Hang on there a dang second, pardner.

The New York Post claimed that "An informed source told FNA Iran has not approved any draft agreement or initial memorandum with the US, contradicting President Donald Trump’s claim that Tehran agreed to a finalized text."

Trump says Iran agreed to his deal. Tehran says Trump agreed to their deal, or that maybe there's no deal at all. I suppose it all depends on which cowering member of Iran's Remnant Regime currently holds the iPhone with the social media accounts on it.

I exaggerate, but not by much. It looks more and more like PJ Media's own Rick Moran, nailed it over the weekend, when he wrote that "The war has shattered the Iranian leadership structure, making an agreement next to impossible."

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Speaking of confusion, there has also been no denial or confirmation of reports earlier this week that both (or either) Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps commander Ahmad Vahidi and Ayatollah Mojtaba Khamenei were killed in Israeli airstrikes.

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I don't pretend to know what game either (or both) Tehran and the White House are playing right now, and I certainly wouldn't trust the Islamic Republic to honor any agreement it might (or might not) have reached with the administration.

So what comes next? From my vantage point — soon to include a scotch the size of a floatation device — we'll soon either get a worthless agreement, a seriously broken ceasefire, or more of Trump's waiting game against Tehran's crumbling economy.

But I can say this much for sure: Top off your tank tonight before the next big shrug-emoji event takes place.

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