Score Two More Big Wins for Israel Vs. Iran... Maybe

It started so simply, as these things do, with a barrage of Iran's patented Totally Ceasefire Missiles™ that Israel knocked out of the sky. It ended, if that's the right word, with Israeli airstrikes taking out Iran's top two leaders. That's a big win, even if one of them was already mostly dead.

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The fun began on Sunday, when "Iran launched missiles into Israel, not just in the north by the Galilee, but all the way down to Caesarea," as reported by PJ Media's own Rabbi Michael Barclay. In all, Tehran launched a total of about 30 missiles in several waves. They were all either shot down by IDF antimissile systems like Iron Dome, or caused no notable damage.

Israel responded with two air attacks that PJ Media's own Catherine Salgado reported on at Zero Dark Thirty last night, but only now are we learning just how effective those strikes really were.

Several outlets report today that Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps commander Ahmad Vahidi is among those dead in yesterday's Israeli Air Force (IAF) strikes.

Vahidi's death isn't confirmed yet, but fingers crossed. He's only been IRGC chief since March 1, when his predecessor was taken out in similar fashion.

Considered a hardliner — which is a nice way of saying, "lying genocidal thug" — reports of Vahidi's death please me very much. I keep trying to get the message through to the White House that if the current Iranian leadership is too hardline to negotiate in good faith, then keep killing them until more pliable leadership emerges. And maybe bomb them, too, just to be sure.

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Thankfully, the IAF was kind enough to take the next step for us.

Just as pleasing, if perhaps not quite as consequential, is the reported death of the regime's so-called Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Mojtaba Khamenei — son and heir of the previous Supreme Leader, Ali Khamenei. The elder Khamenei, you'll recall with no small measure of schadenfreude, was killed in a similar IAF strike in the opening hours of Operation Epic Fury.

The younger Khamenei — long rumored to be homosexual and also believed to have been severely wounded during the air campaign — is (or was) at best a figurehead. He hasn't been seen or heard in public since before Ali's death, lending credence to the reports that he is (or was) barely alive.

Or living it up on Fire Island. Accounts differ.

At the very least, Israel Hayom reported today that their opposition source believes "that missile fire toward Israel was most likely carried out under pre-established military protocols, without coordination with the office of Supreme Leader."

Notice the source indicated Khamenei's office, not the man himself.

"Israel and Iran... are looking to do an immediate CEASEFIRE! Final negotiations on 'Peace' are proceeding, subject to ignorance or stupidity getting in its way," President Donald Trump posted to Truth Social in response to Sunday's exchange of fires. But I'm inclined to agree with PJ's Rick Moran, when he wrote on Sunday that "The war has shattered the Iranian leadership structure, making an agreement next to impossible." And that was before Khamenei and Vahidi hopefully woke up this morning in Hell.

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Sorry, boys, but those 72 virgins will have to somehow learn to keep going on without you.

(Rick's report is a VIP exclusive, but there's a link down below if you aren't already privy to our awesome VIP content.)

Again, both Vahidi and Khamenei's deaths are not yet confirmed. But I don't doubt that, if the order came from Washington or Jerusalem to take them out, then they'd be gone in short order.

I also don't believe that peace is possible with either man still alive.

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