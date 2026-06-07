Iran Attacks: Trump Must Define His Legacy

The last 12 hours have been more of a roller coaster in the Middle East, and while this story is developing every moment, it is important to understand what has happened and where things are leading.

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On Saturday night, Hezbollah broke the supposed ceasefire and attacked Israel. Israel has consistently said that it would honor that ceasefire, and it has, but it was also clear that if Hezbollah broke it, Israel would respond by going after Hezbollah targets in Lebanon. Within an hour after Hezbollah had launched rockets, Israel responded. Hezbollah targets were eliminated in Dahiyeh, a suburb of Beirut. This led to Iranian officials threatening to light up the sky over Israel, and Israel was prepared for such an event.

At around noon PST, Iran launched missiles into Israel, not just in the north by the Galilee, but all the way down to Caesarea. Most of these missiles were intercepted and caused limited damage. Israeli officials are meeting to determine what response they will give to Iran. It is unclear at this point exactly what will happen, but one Israeli official said, "The response will be harsh. We will not allow them to create any equations and violate our sovereignty."

The confusing part in all of this is President Donald Trump's response over the last few hours. Immediately after Iran launched its missiles, the President said in a Fox News interview, “I would suggest to Iran – you fired your missiles, that's enough. Go back to the negotiating table and make a deal." He went on to say a bit later in the interview that he was “not happy with the attack”, and then, "I would say a deal was supposed to be signed on Monday, Tuesday or Wednesday - and now this is happening." But within minutes after that interview had ended, according to a report on Axios, Trump said he intends to "call Benjamin Netanyahu immediately and tell him not to attack Iran" in response to the missile fire at Israel. Trump apparently told Axios that "the Iranian attacks didn't hurt anyone. I hope Israel doesn't respond." According to him, "if Netanyahu attacks them it will just continue like it has continued for the last 47 years. Or the last 3,000 years." He also claimed that "we are very close to a final deal with Iran, I don't want to blow it up because of what's happening now."

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At 2:00 p.m. PST, alerts warning of missile fire were activated in northern Samaria, the Galilee, the Golan, the valleys, the Carmel, and additional areas in the north, as Iran is apparently launching more attacks.

For 47 years, the Iranian regime has chanted, “Death to America. Death to Israel.” For all that time, they have been clear about their goal: to destroy Western civilization and create a worldwide caliphate headquartered in Tehran. They have been the world's largest supporter of terrorism, supporting financially and militarily the terrorist groups Hamas, Hezbollah, and the Houthis, as well as being responsible for underwriting thousands of smaller terrorist attacks throughout the world. The theology of the Iranian regime is dogmatic adherence to the Quran, which encourages them to lie to any kaffar (infidel) if it will help them achieve their goal of a worldwide caliphate run by Sharia law.

It is questionable whether Israel will go it alone against Iran, although it may, depending upon the conversation between Trump and Netanyahu. But the real question is one that can only be answered by Donald J. Trump:

Will President Trump's legacy be as the savior of Western civilization, or will it be as the person responsible for letting Western civilization be destroyed? This is the moment that all great men must deal with, and it is the moment that will define how President Trump is viewed throughout history. Will he snatch defeat from the jaws of victory and continue negotiating with a regime that is committed to the destruction of America and the world? Or will he finish the mission that has been started and remove the Iranian regime from any semblance of power or control?

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This is the question that President Trump needs to ask himself. Let us all pray that this great American leader continues to have the courage and stamina to stop negotiating with the evil that is manifest in Iran, but rather to remove this evil entirely and bring safety and peace to America on her 250th birthday, and to the entire world.

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