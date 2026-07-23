Is Dem Fundraising Powerhouse ActBlue a Massive Money Laundering Machine?

Elizabeth Waffle is 88 years old. She lives in Michigan in an old trailer down a dirt road. She has a battered old pickup truck. She does not own a computer, and she ekes out a living on a modest pension from her working days.

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Elizabeth Waffle is also, like the centenarian Dick Van Dyke and her fellow octogenarian Bernie Sanders, a true believer in the old, multiply discredited political ideology known as leftism. She is so committed to the Democrats that according to the Democrat Party’s funding powerhouse, ActBlue, she has made the staggering total of 14,696 donations to the party over the last five years, amounting to over $150,000. An investigation published Wednesday in the Michigan Enjoyer points out that this is “the equivalent of eight donations a day, every day for the past five years, averaging $9.18.”

The busy Ms. Waffle has also taken a particular liking to Democratic Socialist Senate candidate Abdul El-Sayed. She likes him so much, in fact, that ActBlue lists her as having made donations to his campaign no fewer than 47 times. And El-Sayed is just one of the objects of her largesse.

Showing remarkable energy for her years, she has moved around quite a bit, while always making sure to donate whenever she stops somewhere for a minute or two: “According to FEC campaign contributions compiled by Bob Cushman, ActBlue shows Waffle donating from her trailer, even though she has no computer and spotty internet access. It also shows her donating from an apartment she rented in town two years ago after her house burned down. Sometimes it shows Waffle donating from both the trailer and the apartment on the same day. It shows her donating to out-of-state candidates she’s never heard of.”

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Is this 88-year-old woman really spending all of her time moving from place to place and lavishing money on socialists? No, she is not. Asked about her extraordinary generosity to the Democrat Party, Waffle is incredulous, saying: “One hundred and fifty thousand? Hell no. I don’t have that kind of money.” She also “says she has contributed to Abdul El-Sayed, the Democratic Socialist running for Michigan’s U.S. Senate seat, but not 47 times spanning the last two years, as federal filings show.”

And so while it’s not quite clear what exactly is going on here, it’s abundantly clear that it isn’t good. ActBlue is the Democrats’ primary fundraising vehicle. In March 2025, CNN reported that ActBlue was a “fundraising powerhouse for Democrats and progressive groups – helping to funnel small-dollar donations to candidates, party committees and others. In all, it has collected more than $16 billion since its founding in 2004, according to a running tally on its website.” As Elizabeth Waffle’s experience shows, at least some of those “small-dollar donations” are not what they are supposed to appear to be. So what exactly are they?

The Michigan Enjoyer exposé notes that ActBlue is “the subject of multiple investigations,” and is “accused of ‘rinsing’ foreign money and massive private donations by using the stolen names and addresses of real, often elderly Americans to fabricate hundreds of small-dollar donations. Names like Elizabeth Waffle.”

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Suspicions mounted when “ActBlue CEO Regina Wallace-Jones recently invoked her Fifth Amendment rights 22 times during a congressional hearing regarding foreign contributions.”

Related: Fetterman Reveals What Would Finally Make Him Leave the Democrat Party

Waffle herself, despite her sympathy for the Dems and their candidates, can’t fail to see the obvious. After seeing ActBlue’s dubious record of her donations, she remarked: “This is very abnormal. I think it’s wrong, and I think there’s something in there that’s off.”

Oh yes, Ms. Waffle. Something is way, way off. And whoever is doing whatever it is they’re doing is clearly favoring some candidates over others: “El-Sayed’s campaign brags that he’s the top Michigan fundraiser off the ActBlue platform, having raised 10 times the money from small-dollar donors than his primary opponent, Haley Stevens,” although Stevens has also taken money from ActBlue.

So is there some moneyed interest, or group of moneyed interests, that very much wants to see Abdul El-Sayed in the United States Senate, and is willing to bend the fundraising rules to get him there? Do those groups, if they’re laundering money through ActBlue, have the best interests of the nation at heart, or do they represent a more sinister agenda? Will the full story of where ActBlue is getting this money and why it is concealing its origins ever come out, or will leftist judges and Deep Staters in the Justice Department make sure that never happens? The latter outcome would be, sadly, all too predictable.

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