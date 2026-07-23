The Morning Briefing: Rally Trump Is Still My Favorite Trump

Top O' the Briefing

Happy Thursday, dear Kruiser Morning Briefing friends. Greszböodt dreamt of one day staging an a capella production of Rent with an all-Charo lookalike cast.

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Donald Trump was a showman long before he became President Trump. I'm not just talking about The Apprentice here, everything he did in real estate before that had huge production value.

His ability to captivate an audience of supporters is an important weapon in the Republicans' battle to buck election history in the upcoming midterms. More on that in a moment.

In my latest column, I chronicle some of the many ways that the Democrats are falling apart right now, and the fact that it shouldn't bode well for them heading into November. Of course, since I've been at this for a while, I also worry that the Republicans won't be able to take advantage of the overwhelming chaos that the Dems are experiencing. I do, however, take heart in the fact that President Trump could be the GOP's, well, trump card:

While President Trump is leading the party, I feel that Republicans are better prepared for electoral battles than ever before. They aren't a well-oiled fighting machine just yet, but there's time for the president to toughen them up more.

Trust the process, that's what athletes say. Trump's process is all about winning. Sure, that's a new focus for the GOP, but the president has been able to convert a lot of the party to the winning mindset.

Because his energy is boundless and he seems to be able to do twice the work in a day that most people can, I have no doubt that he'll do whatever he can to drag Republican candidates across the finish line.

Although he isn't on the ballot, the Democrats are going to act as if he is. That's a great reason for him to hit the rally trail and tout his accomplishments. He started getting warmed up in Georgia on Wednesday night, which my RedState colleague Jennifer Oliver O'Connell wrote about.

It was classic Trump, bouncing from subject to subject, proudly trumpeting his successes. One of my favorite things about him is that he doesn't force his audiences through any shows of false humility.

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I've had the pleasure of seeing Trump speak live twice, once shortly after he became president in 2017, and then again when he was a candidate in 2024. He was exactly the same each time: affable, humorous, and — that rarest of qualities in a politician — genuine.

His extemporaneous, shoot-from-the-lip style has always been a feature, rather than a bug, as far as I'm concerned. Oddly, although he meanders during these speeches, he always manages to hit the important points that he should. It may take some time to get there, but he always makes it. It's a weird kind of focus.

There are some good Republican candidates running this year, but nobody makes the Republicans' case to the voters as well as President Trump does. He's a born salesman, after all.

The Democrats love to portray every public speech of President Trump's as being a dark, sinister event. Again, they act as if nobody has internet. He feeds off the energy of the crowds and is always in a good mood. It's the opposite of what his haters say about him. The only people who don't see it are the coastal Dems who never encounter anyone who thinks differently.

Regular voters do see it though, so the more rallies, the better, this year. Fire up the Village People and let the Big Guy dance.

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The Mailbag of Magnificence

This is from my Michigan pal Bob:

Good morning, Mr. K! Greetings from “Pure Michigan” … the first day in over a week where the air quality wasn’t “unhealthy!” I fail to comprehend how the “Bernie Bros” do not seen to grasp that their hero, Multi-Millionaire Bernie Sanders, is literally a poster boy for the Classic Communist Apparatchik! Bernie, with his three million dollar plus Dachas, his chauffeured “Ziguili”, travels by private jet, stays in only the best hotels, eats only at the finest restaurants, while extolling his supporters to both “Fight Oligarchy” and to “toil tirelessly in the fields so that Bernie might eat well! Back in the day … his fellow hippies in the commune figured it out … and threw his sorry “posterior” out! Have a great day! Cheers!

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I honestly believe that it's only the 20-somethings who don't get it. Maybe into the mid-30s. After that, they're all in on the ruse. No matter what age, they were all stupid enough to think that those of us on this side of the aisle didn't know. If I had any video production skill, I would take a bunch of Bernie speeches and dub them with Nikita Khrushchev speeches. I think they're lost cousins.

Friend of the Briefing Paul S. writes:

Loved your post today. But sadly the Republicans will F up the midterms.

Highly possible, but read my latest column.

OG Friend of the Briefing Sharon P. wraps things up for us today:

My dear friend, remembering McCarthy hearings in my late teens, even though he was ruined, Joe stood by his convictions, reminded me of the hearings on unamerican activities that my mom and dad followed, talked about, and claimed made them ultra-conservative for the rest of their lives, even though they both were union members in their later careers! Depression kids who recognized and understood that communism was to be feared! Now turning over in their graves with all the unamerican activity transpiring all over America, even in the very House of the people! Now is the time for every good person to come to the aid of the nation, with conviction to end this dreaded spread, making sure your voice is heard and your vote is counted!

Full disclosure: I was once a union member (AFTRA, now SAG-AFTRA). Actually, I still may be, just really in arrears on my dues. I've never had a problem with private sector unions. Public sector unions are evil though. I come from a family of people who knew that McCarthy wasn't making things up. Solid conservatives one and all. I credit them for never having a wandering liberal phase in my youth.

Thanks for picking up the pace. There were a couple of really good emails that were too long for what we do here. Remember, brevity is the soul of getting published in the Mailbag of Magnificence.

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POTUS Press Today

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

07/22/26

DAILY GUIDANCE AND PRESS SCHEDULE FOR

THURSDAY, JULY 23, 2026 In-Town Pool

TV Corr & Crew: CNN

Secondary TV Corr: Hearst

Photos: AP, AFP, NYT, Reuters, Getty

Print: Newsweek

Secondary Print: LA Times

Radio: NPR

New Media: NOTUS



EDT :

9:00 AM In-Town Pool Call Time



THE PRESIDENT departs The White House en route the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency

The White House

In-Town Travel Pool



THE PRESIDENT arrives the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency

U.S. Environmental Protection Agency

In-Town Travel Pool



2:30 PM THE PRESIDENT makes an Announcement on the Ratepayer Protection Pledge

U.S. Environmental Protection Agency

In-Town Travel Pool



THE PRESIDENT departs the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency en route the White House

U.S. Environmental Protection Agency

In-Town Travel Pool



THE PRESIDENT arrives the White House

The White House

In-Town Travel Pool



4:30 PM THE PRESIDENT hosts the Los Angeles Dodgers, 2025 World Series Champions

Rose Garden

White House Press Pool



5:30 PM THE PRESIDENT participates in a Policy Meeting

Oval Office

Closed Press



6:00 PM THE PRESIDENT greets the United States Ambassador to Switzerland and Liechtenstein and Newt Gingrich

Oval Office

Closed Press



Briefing Schedule

11:00 AM Press Briefing by the White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt

James S. Brady Press Briefing Room

On Camera

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