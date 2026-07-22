Trump Tells Iran: We Hit One Bridge or Power Plant for Every Attack on Ships

President Donald Trump has issued a warning to the Iranian regime: for every ship you attack, America will strike a bridge or power plant.

The Iranian regime has scarcely stopped striking ships in the Strait of Hormuz since the start of the ceasefire that Trump finally enforced after countless Iranian violations. Then Iranian missile and drone strikes in Jordan and Iraq killed four American troops last week. Understandably, Americans are outraged. Unfortunately, Islamic jihadis believe war is a lifelong and generations-long mission, which is why we have to destroy the Iranian regime altogether if we want peace.

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Trump is flying to Dover Air Force Base to meet the remains of the brave young troops whom the Tehran terrorists killed. As he travels there, he is, of course, meditating upon the Iranian jihadis who negotiated with him, received the offer of an extremely favorable deal, and then figuratively exploded the deal as it literally blew up our troops. In light of all this, Trump sent Tehran a warning.

“From this point forward, any time the Islamic Republic of Iran shoots at a ship in the Strait of Hormuz, whether it be by Missile, Rocket, Drone, or any other device or weapon, the United States will bomb and destroy ONE BRIDGE OR POWER PLANT, including those located next to, or in, the Capital City of Tehran. Thank you for your attention to this matter!” Trump posted on Truth Social Wednesday morning. U.S. forces just completed another round of strikes on Iranian targets.

🫡 The faces of American heroes killed in Iranian attacks in Jordan and Iraq over the last week 🙏🏻



🇺🇸 Pvt. Isabella Gonzales, 19, of Carrollton, Texas

🇺🇸 1st Lt. Tyler James Feehan, 25, of Ewa Beach, Hawaii

🇺🇸 Sgt. Angel S. Rampersad, 28, of Ozone Park, New York

🇺🇸 Sgt. Michael… pic.twitter.com/EBzUlKS48F — Josh Breslow (@JoshBreslowTV) July 22, 2026

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Trump was also horrified at the Iranian regime executing two young freedom protestors in Iran. He labeled the ayatollahs "savages" and expressed disgust at the Democrats who are holding up U.S. military funding to help such vile foreign tyrants.

Related: Trump Calls Out Dems for Helping Iran ‘Savages,’ Punishing U.S. Citizens

Trump’s threat and the killings of Americans also come after both Supreme Leader Ayatollah Mojtaba Khamenei and Iranian armed forces spokesman Gen. Abolfazl Shekarchi issued their own threats. On July 18, just after the first deadly attack on Americans in Jordan, Khamenei, or whoever is pretending to be him this week, labeled America the "Great Satan" and ranted, "Now that the American enemy is seeking to escalate the conflict thereby incurring even heavier costs and further humiliation, it should know that the noble nation of Iran and the Resistance Front have unforgettable lessons in store for it." Resistance is double-talk for jihad.

Previously, in a July 16 interview, Shekarchi gloated, "Today, all American bases are within our range. There is no safe place for them in the region. We have deprived them of their security." He vowed, "We will never make peace with our enemies" and "to fight our enemies not for months, but for years, and inshallah, we will not have any problems." Well, God willing, Shekarchi and all his fellow murderous mullahs will have a hell of a lot of deadly problems in the coming weeks.

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