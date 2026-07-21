Iran Military Spokesman: ‘No Safe Place’ for U.S. Troops

An Iranian regime mouthpiece once again threatened to slaughter American troops wholesale and exact "blood vengeance," just before Iranian attacks killed four Americans.

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Gen. Abolfazl Shekarchi, spokesman of the Iranian armed forces, gave a July 16 interview bragging about the regime's ability to hit U.S. bases. The very next day, July 17, an Iranian strike killed three U.S. Army soldiers in Jordan. And on July 19, an American in Iraq died in the aftermath of an Iranian drone attack. This is why it is so important for the Trump administration to finish the job of eliminating Iranian regime leadership and triggering the collapse of Tehran's reign of terror. "We will never make peace with our enemies," Shekarchi vowed.

💔 The Department of War has released the name of the American service member who was killed in action during a controlled detonation of a downed Iranian suicide drone on July 19 at Erbil Air Base, Iraq:



🕯️ Sgt. Michael Emmanuel Swinton, 30, of Fayetteville, North Carolina



In… pic.twitter.com/zFV70CDMqO — Israel War Room (@IsraelWarRoom) July 21, 2026

Now, the Iranian regime has been conducting terrorism against Americans for almost 50 years, meaning that it is most certainly the aggressor. That does not, however, stop the regime from always claiming to be the victim, just as Shekarchi blatantly lied about which side first broke the U.S.-Iran memorandum of understanding. Hence Shekarchi blustered, per a translation by the Middle East Media Research Institute, "Today, the doctrine of the Islamic Republic is that if someone attacks us, we will not only defend ourselves, we will certainly retaliate with a decisive attack."

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Then came Shekarchi's explicit threat. "Today, all American bases are within our range. There is no safe place for them in the region. We have deprived them of their security. Today, the U.S. military has been destroyed around the world. Thousands of American soldiers and officers have fallen into depression. They have developed mental disorders." It is obviously a gross exaggeration to say that the U.S. military is "destroyed," but it is rather ominous to note that Shekarchi believes his side can win not because the Iranian military has better weapons or more men, but because American troops have an epidemic of mental health issues. He sees this as a psychological war.

Iranian Armed Forces Spokesman Gen. Abolfazl Shekarchi: Nowhere in the Region Is Safe for Americans; One Day We Will Fill American Officials' Mouths with Dirt; We Will Never Make Peace with Our Enemies pic.twitter.com/pHemk9UepR — MEMRI (@MEMRIReports) July 21, 2026

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Shekarchi did assert that Iran's regime learned "to increase our power" and "to fight our enemies not for months, but for years, and inshallah, we will not have any problems."

There it is — the whole key as to why Islamic terrorism keeps spreading while Western nations make only spasmodic and isolated efforts to contain it. The modern Western assumption (whether our leaders actually carry it out in practice or not) is that war lasts for a relatively brief period of time, hopefully much shorter rather than longer, because peace is the goal. But for fundamentalist Muslims, war is not only a way of life, but it's also a shortcut to paradise. These jihadis plan to spend the rest of their lives waging terrorism, then pass the torch — or the missile — to the next generation and have them carry on, too. The Trump administration couldn't understand why the murderous mullahs wouldn't accept a favorable peace deal. It's because the mullahs never wanted peace on any terms.

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Shekarchi concluded by sneering, "We have something to say to these insolent [U.S.] officials. We say that one day we will fill your mouths with dirt. We will certainly not give up on blood vengeance for our martyred imam and our other martyrs. Sooner or later, this will happen. We will never make peace with our enemies." He swore, "[We] will crush the mouth of any bully, whether the United States or any other country."

It's high time to send Shekarchi and his fellow terrorists to meet their master in hell.

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