Trump Says Iranians Aren't Dealing ‘in Good Faith,’ Even After He Left Out Our Ally Israel

No one is surprised to find out that the Iranian regime is dishonest, manipulative, and underhanded. Well, President Donald Trump is frustrated that the Iranian regime still is not ready for peace, but of course, he isn’t part of a religion that teaches Jihad is the noblest calling and a shortcut to Paradise, as the ayatollahs are.

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As usual, just after Trump announced the final phases of a peace deal, the terrorist Iranian regime leaked fake terms to explode the process and force a redo. Trump posted on Truth Social on Friday, “The terms that Iran leaked out to the Fake News have NOTHING to do with the terms that were agreed to, in writing. What they said, including their weak and pathetic statement on having a deal, bears no relation to the truth. Very dishonorable people to deal with. With them, there is no such thing as dealing in good faith. AMAZING! Also, their totally rebuffed Drone attack last night against Indian Ships leaving the Hormuz Strait is TOTALLY UNACCEPTABLE. They better get their act together, and FAST!”

The entire ideology of the terrorist Islamic regime of Iran is built around destroying every non-Muslim country, but especially America and Israel. We cannot reasonably expect them to change their entire reason for existence because we eliminated a few of their leaders, whom they believe went straight to eternal reward in paradise. Of course Trump wants peace. So do we all. So have we for 47 years. But peace only happens when both sides want it.

As I reported yesterday, one of the supposed peace negotiators, Iranian Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi just issued another series of threats this week in which he framed diplomacy as a tool to alternate with terrorism for victory, and wherein he arrogantly challenged Americans to withdraw altogether if they wanted peace. A subsequent report was that Araghchi and Iranian Parliament Speaker Mohamed “Death to America” Ghalibaf approved this deal without consulting Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei, who rejected it. That would explain the change from yesterday to today.

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Despite its defeats on the battlefield, the U.S. opted to test our determination.



Our Powerful Armed Forces will leave no attack or threat unanswered.



Leave our region if you want to be safe.



History of the Persian Gulf has many chapters on dire fates of intruding outsiders. pic.twitter.com/O17GGtklxA — Seyed Abbas Araghchi (@araghchi) June 9, 2026

Related: Iranian Minister Threatened U.S., Framed Diplomacy As Mere Tactic to Defeat America

Trump even excluded our best and only true Middle Eastern ally, Israel, from the deal to entice Tehran, even though this operation against Iran was always a joint one between Israel and the United States. How can there be a deal ending it without Israel? And why would we include countries that never fired on our behalf, like Hamas-sponsoring Qatar and Israel-hating Jordan, or even sharia-devoted Saudi Arabia and Egypt? True, there is no doubt that Iranian leaders would never sign a deal with Israel, but isn’t that part of the whole reason we attacked the regime to begin with — its virulent religious hatred and terrorism? Trump had at one point said that every country signing onto a deal to end the conflict ought to agree to the Abraham Accords with Israel, and it was an excellent idea. Because countries that will not make peace with Israel ultimately will not live up to peace with America.

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Americans and Western Europeans learned before World War II that dictatorial governments do not live up to their agreements. And deals made with the fundamentalist Muslim world have never lasted. If Mojtaba and company want to fight to the last leader and die committing terrorism, I say we gratify their wish and protect our interests at the same time by bombing them straight to Hell. Otherwise, the murderous mullahs will be killing Americans for another generation or more.

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