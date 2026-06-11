Iranian Minister Threatened U.S., Framed Diplomacy As Mere Tactic to Defeat America

Two days ago, the foreign minister of Iran once again issued a series of threats against the United States, framing diplomacy as merely a tool for forcing the United States out of the area and proudly declaring that America would not be safe so long as its troops were within reach of the Iranian regime.

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Below is one of Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi's posts from June 9. The language of victory is important not because the Iranian regime hasn't been using it throughout this operation (it has) but because Araghchi clearly has absolutely no sense of humility or chastened suit for peace. He is not talking like someone who believes he has to beg for peace on the victor's terms. He is talking like someone guaranteed "peace" on his own terms.

Despite its defeats on the battlefield, the U.S. opted to test our determination.



Our Powerful Armed Forces will leave no attack or threat unanswered.



Leave our region if you want to be safe.



History of the Persian Gulf has many chapters on dire fates of intruding outsiders. pic.twitter.com/O17GGtklxA — Seyed Abbas Araghchi (@araghchi) June 9, 2026

The language is incredibly ironic when you reflect that Araghchi's regime came to power by overthrowing the ancient Persian monarchy, massacred 40,000+ of its own Persian people in January, and still has tens of thousands of Persian dissidents in jail. The terrorist Islamic regime is Muslim first, not Persian first. But since we all know that, I will move on to Araghchi's other threats.

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Here, Araghchi is lying about the status of the Strait of Hormuz, but the important point is how he frames diplomacy simply as another tool for forcing the U.S. out of the strait and the waters and airspace around Iran. For him, diplomacy is the flip side of terrorism; he will use first one, then the other, always for the same goal.

Foreign forces in proximity to our territory are at constant risk on account of their own human errors, plain accidents, or potentially being caught in crossfire.



To reduce risk, best solution is for them to leave.



We prefer language of diplomacy but speak other languages too. pic.twitter.com/5DDgHAscBj — Seyed Abbas Araghchi (@araghchi) June 9, 2026

Araghchi also expressed solidarity again with "Lebanon," which actually means with Iran's terror proxy Hezbollah, which continues to fire on Israeli civilians every day. The Iranian foreign minister recently demanded that Israel stop defending itself from despicable Hezbollah terrorism if there were to be any deal. His fellow Iranian leaders have all had similar comments

Iranian Majles Speaker Mohammad-Baqer Qalibaf: Negotiations Are a Form of Fighting Alongside the Street and Battlefield – I Am a Soldier in the Realm of Negotiations; Iran Has the Upper Hand Over the U.S.; America Was Forced to Seek Ceasefire pic.twitter.com/bbough50xs — MEMRI (@MEMRIReports) April 20, 2026

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It is a major concern that any deal to which Iranian leaders agree will backstab Israel, just as the Gaza deal did — after all, Hamas-sponsoring Qatar and Iran would never agree to a deal if it didn't put Israel (and America) at a disadvantage. Then again, the Iranian regime has also violated every single deal it ever made with America or international entities, so perhaps they're just planning to sign something to buy time while they prepare for their next global jihad push.

Araghchi, like all the regime leaders, believes Allah has commanded unending jihad on non-Muslims. That will never change so long as they are in power, and America will still be fighting Iranian terrorists 50 years from now if we don't obliterate the regime now.

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