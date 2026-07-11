Huckabee Confirms Israel Told Trump About Specific Assassination Plot

Ambassador Mike Huckabee has confirmed to Fox News that Israeli authorities did in fact tip off President Donald Trump about a very particular and serious Iranian assassination plot.

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With the Iranian parliament that Mohammad-Baquer "Death to America" Ghalibaf leads offering a €50 million ($57 million) prize for assassinating Trump, it's no wonder that the U.S. government has identified multiple Iranian agents and teams aiming to kill our president here in the U.S. But the latest assassination plot seems to have been more immediately risky and advanced than many of the other rogue actors gunning for Trump on Tehran's behalf.

Fox News' Aishah Hasnie asked Huckabee, who is the U.S. ambassador to Israel, "Is there a way to come to a deal with a country [Iran] and its leaders if they want to kill our president?" Huckabee drily replied, "It's kind of hard, isn't it? They've been very explicit in saying it." Then came the confirmation of the latest Iranian plot against Trump's life. "This week Israeli intelligence tipped off our side, the president and our officials, that there was a very specific plot that was designed to take out President Trump," Huckabee stated. "This is pretty serious, you know, you can't just make these kind of claims."

But unfortunately, the murderous mullahs have been making such threats for decades, and there is all too much reason to believe they will continue to do so until either their regime or America's government is destroyed. Huckabee told Hasnie, "I think it's important for Americans to understand that what the Iranians are saying and doing is nothing that they haven't been doing for 47 years. This is a longstanding 'Death to America' chant that they've had. They really haven't changed. I hope they will. I'd love to believe they could." It's just incredibly unlikely, given the mullahs' belief that their endless jihad will trigger the coming of the Islamic messiah the Mahdi.

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"It's kind of hard, isn't it?" says @GovMikeHuckabee of trying to make a deal with a country that's actively threatening to kill POTUS. pic.twitter.com/s5RCNxuy5U — Aishah Hasnie (@aishahhasnie) July 11, 2026

Related: IRGC-Tied News Posts Direct Regime Threat Against U.S. Leaders

Trump himself posted on Truth Social Friday, “1000 Missiles are Locked and Loaded and aimed at the Islamic Republic of Iran, with thousands of more to immediately follow, should the Iranian Government act on its threat, pronounced in many corners of the Globe, to assassinate, or attempt to assassinate, the sitting President of the United States of America, in this case, ME! Orders have already been given, and the U.S. Military is ready, willing, and able, for a one year period of time, subject to extension, to completely decimate and destroy all areas of Iran - PRAISE BE TO ALLAH!”

Iranian Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei — or whoever is pretending to be him, given his existence is in doubt — responded with a very explicit threat on Saturday. "The criminal, disgraceful murderers of the martyred Leader, whose names are fully documented from the highest to the lowest ranks, will carry their dream of a peaceful death in bed to the grave," Khamenei ranted on social media. "We pledge to avenge your pure blood and the blood of all the martyrs of these two [recent] wars by taking revenge against the criminal, disgraceful murderers. This vengeance is what our nation is demanding, and this must definitely be done."

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The Iranian regime has killed hundreds of Americans over the years, and several radicals came very close to killing Donald Trump. Such threats cannot be dismissed lightly. And they also illustrate how impossible it is to make any peace deal with the ayatollahs.

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