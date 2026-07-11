IRGC-Tied News Posts Direct Regime Threat Against U.S. Leaders

An Iranian news agency infamous for its close connection with the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) — the regime’s terrorist military and brute squad — has published a direct threat once again against President Donald Trump.

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Fars interestingly did not apparently post the threat on its English language X channel, at least as of Saturday morning. It did, however, makes the threat its pinned post on its Persian language channel.

The message is allegedly from Supreme Leader Ayatollah Mojtaba Khamenei, presuming that the son of the late mass murderer Ali Khamenei is actually still alive. The statement does express the official regime position. Grok’s translation of the Persian says, “We pledge to take revenge for the pure blood of the martyred Leader and all the martyrs of these two wars from the criminal and disgraced killers.”

Khamenei goes on, “It is the demand of our nation for revenge, and it must certainly take place. These criminals, whose list from top to bottom exists, will take the wish for a peaceful death in bed with them to the grave. They must know that this matter does not depend on the existence of me personally or other officials.”

As mentioned above, Fars’ English X account did not post the full threat, but it did post a headline referring to that threat: “Iranian Supreme Leader Pledges to Avenge Bloods of All Martyrs of US-Israeli Imposed Wars.” It is particularly ironic for Fars to refer to any conflict with the Iranian regime as imposed by the United States and Israel, since the Iranian regime has been waging almost nonstop terrorism against both Americans and Israelis for nearly half a century. We certainly didn’t start any conflicts; we just occasionally try to pause or finish the conflict.

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Related: About Half of Muslim-Americans Have a Positive View of Hamas

I have noted numerous times that the Iranian parliament, which Mohammad-Baquer "Death to America" Ghalibaf (or Qalibaf) leads, has placed a price on Trump's head of €50 million or approximately $57 million. At Ali Khamenei’s funeral, supporters of the regime held signs calling for the killing of Trump and other American political or business leaders. Furthermore, the U.S. government has identified numerous assassination teams and operatives affiliated with Iran's regime operating in the U.S.

Trump did finally acknowledge that the Iranian regime is seeking to assassinate him. He posted on Truth Social Friday, “1000 Missiles are Locked and Loaded and aimed at the Islamic Republic of Iran, with thousands of more to immediately follow, should the Iranian Government act on its threat, pronounced in many corners of the Globe, to assassinate, or attempt to assassinate, the sitting President of the United States of America, in this case, ME!”

Trolling a little, Trump ended, “Orders have already been given, and the U.S. Military is ready, willing, and able, for a one year period of time, subject to extension, to completely decimate and destroy all areas of Iran - PRAISE BE TO ALLAH!”

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I wish he would simply eliminate the top murderous mullahs, thus benefitting America, Israel, the Persian people, and all peoples who suffer from Iranian terrorism.

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