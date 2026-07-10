Cuba Falling: Code Pink and Other Commies Plan to Riot in the U.S. to Support the Regime

I was just reading an essay on social media in which a Cuban woman calls the island nation a "concentration camp," and she has a point. The humanitarian situation there is worse than it has ever been. Earlier this week, the country experienced yet another nationwide blackout. Food and potable water are becoming more and more scarce, as is medical care. Hundreds of political prisoners remain in detention centers. Donald Trump and Marco Rubio are ready to fix these results of systematic oppression — that has lasted nearly seven decades — but the regime refuses to allow it. Instead, it does a lot of blaming and chest thumping, and promises major reforms in name only.

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And it has plenty of support here in the United States.

According to documents accessed by ADN Cuba, the National Network on Cuba (NNOC) is instructing organizers across its network to "prepare protests in front of offices of the Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE), military bases, recruitment centers, and federal institutions in the event of military confrontation between Washington and Havana."

Here's more:

The document, titled National Rapid Response Plan, lays out a coordinated strategy to activate demonstrations within 24 hours of a potential U.S. military attack on Cuba's dictatorship or an imminent military escalation. More than a general call to protest, it identifies specific protest targets, establishes a nationwide response timeline, and provides operational guidance for synchronizing actions across affiliated organizations. The plan calls for local actions to target “one or more” of three categories, depending on the conditions of each city: Federal institutions: federal buildings, courthouses, post offices U.S. military bases / recruitment offices Detention centers & ICE field offices: connects Cuba solidarity to anti-ICE/immigrant defense work happening nationwide. The document not only identifies ICE offices as one of the main protest targets but also explicitly explains why. According to the plan, demonstrations at these facilities would allow to 'connect Cuba solidarity to anti-ICE/immigrant defense work happening nationwide.'

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TL;DR: The commies who claim to stand in solidarity with the Cuban people are going to go after U.S. institutions if we... stand in solidarity with the Cuban people. Also, these people who claim they stand for peace are planning to riot. Go figure.

So who exactly is the NNOC? It's a U.S.-based coalition of about 70 organizations — one of the biggest is Code Pink, of course — that are tied in with the Cuban Institute of Friendship with the Peoples (ICAP).

And if you're now wondering what ICAP is, it's a Cuban organization founded by Fidel Castro in 1960 that promotes "global solidarity." In other words, it spreads regime propaganda internationally while gathering intelligence.

It's also the organization that Rubio calls the "regime's premier influence and intelligence front group in the United States." As a matter of fact, he recently designated it for sanctions "for being a political subdivision, agency, or instrumentality of the Government of Cuba."

Here's more from the State Department:

ICAP, which Secretary Rubio designated for sanctions under Executive Order 14404 earlier this month, is the central node in a sprawling Cuban intelligence and influence operation, claiming to span more than 2,000 organizations across more than 150 countries. The organization has a long and intimate relationship with Cuban intelligence agents; in fact, ICAP’s current president, Fernando González Llort, is a convicted Cuban spy who served 15 years in U.S. prison for his role in the infamous Wasp Network — a massive illegal Cuban spy ring uncovered in Florida in the late 1990s. Working in close coordination with the Cuban communist regime, ICAP maintains an outsized footprint across the United States, trafficking in vile anti-American propaganda, cultivating pro-Havana regime activists and politicians, and lobbying federal, state and local politicians on behalf of the Cuban dictatorship. The organization facilitates close working relationships between Havana and radical U.S. groups, using America’s far left milieu as a vehicle to export Cuba’s Communist revolution to the United States.

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Anyway, back to these organized riots. According to ADN Cuba, "The document also recommends that organizers use a military facility locator developed by Black Alliance for Peace to identify bases and other military infrastructure targets in their respective communities."

They also include a "power mapping" guide, "aimed at identifying unions, community organizations, and potential allies in each locality to enhance the campaign's mobilization capacity," and recommend "organizing actions in sports stadiums during high-visibility events, in order to maximize the public impact of the protests."

Onyesonwu Chatoyer, co-chair of NNOC and a member of the National Coordinating Committee of the Venceremos Brigade and a member of the Central Committee of the All-African People's Revolutionary Party (A-APRP), promoted the plan last month in a video broadcast. She said, "activists would 'move,' 'turn up,' and be 'in the streets' to show the U.S. government there would be 'material and political consequences' if it 'lay a finger on Cuba.'"

As ADN Cuba points out, a whopping 79% of Cubans and Cuban-Americans surveyed by the Miami Herald support U.S. intervention in Cuba. While there's no way to know just how many people inside Cuba feel the same, the growing number of protests and the videos we've seen from inside the country show that many there seem to support this on some level too.

Editor’s Note: Thanks to President Trump and his administration’s bold leadership, we are respected on the world stage, and our enemies are being put on notice.

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