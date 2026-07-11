About Half of Muslim-Americans Have a Positive View of Hamas

Nearly half of Muslim-Americans have a positive view of genocidal terrorist group Hamas, and that shouldn’t surprise us. After all, a “good” Muslim must believe that jihad is holy and deserving of paradise, because Islamic sacred texts endorse it.

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Actually, it’s shocking that an overwhelming majority of Muslim-Americans don’t state that they have a positive view of Hamas. Perhaps like other major religious groups in America, many of the Muslims are just not really practicing, and therefore, the evils taught in their religion have not brainwashed them.

The New York Post reported:

The startling survey also found that young Americans of all religions are now far more likely to hold favorable views of Palestinians over Israelis, marking a drastic change since Hamas’ deadly Oct. 7 rampage. Some 44% of Muslim American respondents expressed a favorable opinion of the terror group, compared to 17% of black Protestants, just 4% of white evangelical Protestants, and 8% of Catholics, according to a Pew Research Center survey published Thursday … The findings were similar to those of Palestinians in the Gaza Strip and the West Bank, according to Muslim scholar Hussain Abdul-Hussain, research fellow at the Foundation for Defense of Democracies.

In other words, this isn’t about ethnicity or justice, but about religious loyalty. Former Muslim and author Dan Burmawi recently made a comment about the FIFA World Cup that applies to the survey also. Burmawi explained, “Americans cheer for America. Swedes cheer for Sweden. Muslims cheer for Muslims. Why? Because Islam is a state. Muslims are the citizens of that state, and Sharia is the constitution of that state.”

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Or rather, in other words, fundamentalist Muslims have loyalty to other fundamentalist Muslims, regardless of national boundaries. True, they often fight among themselves, but when it comes to opposing the infidels, they are a unified front. Burmawi said, “If you think a state is only a territorial entity, then you will dismiss the Islamic invasion of the West as merely the immigration of different groups that happen to share a religion, rather than recognizing it as the movement of citizens of a single transnational state who practice that state’s official religion.”

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There are numerous verses endorsing murder of non-Muslims in Islamic sacred texts, including the following:

“Indeed, Allah has bought from the believers their lives and their wealth, because the garden will be theirs, they will fight in the way of Allah and will kill and be killed.” (Quran 9:111)

“So when the sacred months have passed away, then slay the idolaters wherever you find them.” (Quran 9:5)

“[Hadith:] It is reported on the authority of Sa’b bin Jaththama that the Prophet of Allah (may peace be upon him), when asked about the women and children of the polytheists being killed during the night raid, said: They are from them.” (Sahih Muslim 4321)

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“[Hadith:] Abu Huraira reported Allah’s Messenger (may peace be upon him) as saying: The last hour would not come unless the Muslims will fight against the Jews and the Muslims would kill them until the Jews would hide themselves behind a stone or a tree and a stone or a tree would say: Muslim, or the servant of Allah, there is a Jew behind me; come and kill him; but the tree Gharqad would not say, for it is the tree of the Jews.” (Sahih Muslim 6985)

That’s what explains the survey results.

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