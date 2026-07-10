Teen Muslim Receives One Year for Stabbing Jewish Man in Zurich 17 Times

A teenage Muslim in Switzerland is going to be in jail for only a single year after stabbing a Jewish man 17 times in a horrific antisemitic crime, which the Muslim boy made clear was his effort at achieving “martyrdom” in the way of Jihad.

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Christine Douglass-Williams wrote for JihadWatch, “The only hope for justice is for authorities to pursue the revocation of the Muslim attacker’s Swiss citizenship, which could see him possibly deported to Tunisia. He is an extreme threat to Jews in the country, given the details of his savage stabbing of his Jewish victim.”

In fact, the Zurich court suspended his one-year sentence so he could go through intensive therapy, as if Jihad were simply due to easily curable emotional or psychological dysfunction. In reality, the teen pledged allegiance to ISIS and said he wanted to be a jihad “martyr.”

Swiss law has a ridiculous automatic restriction of one year in prison for all juvenile offenders 15 years of age or younger. Given how young the Muslim teenager was when he committed his heinous attempted murder (age 15), he automatically received one year in prison. True, his victim survived, but the teen did everything he could to kill the middle-aged Jewish man.

Algemeiner explained the clear evidence showing that the defendant was most certainly a jihadi motivated by Islamic injunctions to kill infidels:

The teenager arrived at the synagogue while livestreaming, though a technical failure meant the recording captured only audio. He can be heard complaining that the synagogue door was locked and saying he would wait for someone to come out. Shortly afterward, he says, “Now I have one,” followed by sounds of running, cries of “Allahu akbar” (“God is great”), and emergency services arriving at the scene… According to prosecutors, the teenager had previously attempted to break into the synagogue with the intention of “killing as many Jews as possible.” Prior to the assault, he had reportedly purchased a butcher’s knife at a Zurich shopping center and searched social media for synagogue prayer times.

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The judge informed the jihadi, “Killing Jews simply because they are Jews is unscrupulous.” That’s the understatement of the year.

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Incidentally, the criminal is a dual Swiss-Tunisian national. The Youth Prosecution Service in Switzerland had originally charged the youthful Jew-hater with multiple offenses, which included attempted murder, support for a criminal organization, and incitement to discrimination and hatred. Yet with all of that, simply because Swiss law is stupid about juvenile offenders, the jihadi is receiving only a year in prison — presuming he ever serves even that after his intensive therapy.

The reality is that Islamic sacred texts explicitly endorse the killing of non-Muslims and, most particularly, the massacre of Jews. Among the verses that encourage jihad are the following:

“So when the sacred months have passed away, then slay the idolaters wherever you find them” (Quran 9:5).

“[Hadith:] Abu Huraira reported Allah’s Messenger (may peace be upon him) as saying: The last hour would not come unless the Muslims will fight against the Jews and the Muslims would kill them until the Jews would hide themselves behind a stone or a tree and a stone or a tree would say: Muslim, or the servant of Allah, there is a Jew behind me; come and kill him; but the tree Gharqad would not say, for it is the tree of the Jews” (Sahih Muslim 6985).

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That’s why the Tunisian teenager stabbed a Jewish stranger 17 times while screaming that Allah is great.

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