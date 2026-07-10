There's Clear Video of Tyler Robinson Murdering Charlie Kirk, Courtroom Attendees Say

Once again, conspiracy theorists are completely wrong, and the vile lies about the murder of Charlie Kirk need to stop. Courtroom attendees say that there is clear video of Tyler Robinson's movements from the day Charlie Kirk died, demonstrating beyond doubt that the radical LGBTQ leftist did, in fact, kill Charlie.

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The Post Millennial’s Jack Posobiec stated outside the courtroom that the evidence goes far beyond proving without “reasonable doubt,” and shows in high-quality video Tyler Robinson climbing to his spot on the Utah Valley University center, taking aim, firing at Kirk, and then running.

Posobiec, obviously emotionally upset by the footage he had witnessed in the courtroom, declared, “You see everything. [Robinson] climbs over, he assembles a gun. He runs over to the edge, you know, gets down in a prone position, and — and you see the time. And we all know what time” Charlie was killed, “and it just — it was like so slow, just watching those seconds, click, click, click.” I can only imagine what Erika Kirk and Charlie’s parents experienced watching that video.

.@JackPosobiec: The case against Tyler Robinson has been proven:



“You see him take the shot.”



Posobiec details new video evidence shown today in Court of Robinson allegedly shooting Charlie Kirk on the rooftop. pic.twitter.com/B86iuE429u — The Post Millennial (@TPostMillennial) July 10, 2026

Finally, Posobiec stated, “you see him take a shot. And he takes the shot, and then immediately runs, and we've seen that [other] video already, but I wasn't — I knew we were gonna watch that, but … I wasn't prepared to see this side of what happened, because we've never seen it before.”

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Posobiec freely admitted, “I got very upset watching it. And obviously, the family was — [it] very hard for them to watch, and I looked over and I saw Tyler wasn't even looking. He wasn't even looking [at] what he did. And I would just say that I — I do wish, I wish the public could see that. I hope that that video is made public… people need to see what happened.”

Posobiec added, “...it’s one of the hardest things I've ever had to watch.”

Influencer Benny Johnson, who said that Erika Kirk asked him to be at the courthouse today, also posted, “You can see crystal clear Tyler Robinson’s face, the license plate number on his vehicle, details on his clothing and his actions on the rooftop — and you can time every horrifying detail to the minute Charlie Kirk was murdered.”

He added angrily, “What the public couldn’t see was the emotion in the courtroom. Charlie’s family sobbing uncontrollably, Erika in Mrs. Kirk's seniors [sic] arms. Charlie's father comforting them. Just feet away sat a pale, lifeless emaciated Tyler Robinson who stared at the floor with no remorse as he listened to the weeping.”

My colleague Scott Pinsker summed up a few facts from the trial in his piece debunking the ghoul Candace Owens:

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Tyler Robinson hated Charlie’s so-called “trans-phobia” and murdered him with a German rifle for ideological reasons. Supporting evidence includes Robinson’s romantic relationship with a trans person, his confession(s), his DNA, his fingerprints, his text messages, ballistics data, bullet shells, video surveillance, eye-witness testimony, and much, much more.

The idea that Israel’s government assassinated Kirk is an insult to his years of fighting antisemitism and insanely impossible based on the mounting evidence.

The video of Tyler Robinson assassinating Charlie Kirk should earn Robinson the death penalty.

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