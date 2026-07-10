Reform UK Spokeswoman Murdered

Authorities confirmed finding a spokeswoman for the anti-mass migration, right-leaning Reform UK party dead and battered in her home, with a murder suspect in custody.

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Details are still emerging related to the death of former Member of Parliament (MP) Ann Widdecombe. She was previously a Conservative minister but had become a spokeswoman for Reform UK as she grew older. Police have refused to say anything about a possible motive or whether Widdecombe knew the suspected murderer.

Horrific news out of England.



Reform Party spokeswoman and long-time conservative activist Ann Widdecomb was found dead with serious injuries. A m—rder investigation has been launched.



I’ve met Ms Widdecombe briefly before in London and am in complete shock.… — Andy Ngo (@MrAndyNgo) July 10, 2026

Despite claiming to know so little about the case, police have found the time to assure everyone that this was almost certainly not terrorism. From the BBC:

Devon and Cornwall Police say a white British male is in custody after the 78-year-old was found at her home on Thursday with serious injuries The incident is not being treated as terrorism and there is "no information" to suggest it was politically motivated, they add… Widdecombe, a former Conservative minister turned Reform UK spokeswoman, served as the MP for Maidstone in Kent for 23 years.

The problem is that the UK police are so biased that even if there were evidence of political motivation, we could not be sure they would be honest about it. As illustrated by mass free speech arrests and the tragic death of Henry Nowak, the British-Polish youth whom a Sikh man murdered and whom police mocked and arrested for racism as he died, UK law enforcement can be highly unreliable. On the other hand, it is also possible that Widdecombe died in a burglary gone wrong.

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Reform UK leader MP Nigel Farage called Widdecombe an “extraordinary woman, without doubt, the best known female politician in Britain since Margaret Thatcher.” He highlighted how they were in the Brexit Party together when she was “an extraordinary colleague at the European Parliament and beyond that, into Reform.”

Ann Widdecombe gave her life to public service.



My tribute after the upsetting news today. pic.twitter.com/5Sh2FWjSH7 — Nigel Farage (@Nigel_Farage) July 10, 2026

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He described her celebrity status and how she reached out to the public beyond politics. “The thing about Ann is, she never, ever sought popularity,” Farage insisted, however. “She stood up and fought for what she believed in, [as] a devout Christian, and somebody with strong, socially conservative views — perhaps not popular in modern Britain, but that is what Ann believed in. And she could stand on a stage and give a speech, didn't need prompts, didn't need notes.” It came straight out of her heart and mind, he added.

“There were times over the years when she and I disagreed, and she never, ever, ever let me get away with anything, but our disagreements would be in private, not in public, and that was Ann — loyal,” he continued. “She understood that it was a team game and how the whole thing worked. I watched her with drivers, waiters, waitresses. She was kind to everybody. Frankly, this was somebody who gave her life to public service, to fighting for things that she believed in. She herself would not have harmed a fly. And I'm deeply, deeply upset by the nature of her death.”

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Declining to speculate on the motives the murderer had, Farage emphasized instead, “Our nation is a much, much poorer place without Ann. Reform UK is certainly a much worse place without Ann. I was expecting to see her in Claxton over the course of the next few days. Sadly, that is not going to happen. Rest in peace, Ann, remarkable, principled woman, and a truly dreadful way to die, and a terrible reflection of modern Britain.”

He ended with a sober statement that he fears being in politics in Britain now is more dangerous than ever.

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