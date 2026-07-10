Trump Reveals His Plan for If Iran Succeeds in Assassinating Him

President Donald Trump knows that Iran wants to see him dead. And if by chance it succeeds, he has plans in place for what should happen next. In an exclusive interview that The New York Post published Friday, Trump revealed he has left standing orders for the U.S. military to respond to his assassination with overwhelming, unprecedented force.

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"I've been on their list for a long time. That's what we're dealing with," Trump told The Post. "The only thing is, I've left instructions — if anything happens, to just literally bomb them at levels that they've never seen before."

No big deal, just the president calmly laying out his own contingency plan for revenge from beyond the grave.

Asked about reports that Israel recently flagged fresh intelligence on a plot to kill him, Trump waved it off as nothing new. Iran has wanted him dead since 2020, when he ordered the strike that killed Iranian military commander Qasem Soleimani, and nothing about that has changed.

"No, no. Israel came up with nothing. No, no," he said. "I've been No. 1 [on Iran's kill list] for a long time, and it's the way life is, you know."

Then Trump quipped, "I hope you'll miss me.”

What a very Trump thing to say, don't you think?

As you know, authorities have foiled multiple assassination plots against Trump since the nearly successful attempt at a campaign rally in Butler, Pa., on July 13, 2024, including the most recent one at the White House Correspondents' Dinner shooting back in April. So this isn't a one-time scare. It's an ongoing campaign.

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Iran hasn't exactly hidden its intentions lately, either. Demonstrators at the funeral for Iran's late Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei this week unfurled banners openly calling for Trump's killing. One eulogist told mourners, per Iranian media, "Why shouldn't we kill the one who killed my imam and my leader? ... Trump's killing is our duty... Why is the most despicable man in the world still alive?" That message came at the funeral of Iran's own supreme leader, broadcast for the world to see.

Meanwhile, Trump called off the US-Iran cease-fire and their nascent memorandum of understanding after Iran fired on three ships in the Strait of Hormuz on Monday and Tuesday. In response, the president removed the US waiver on Iranian oil sanctions and launched nearly 200 strikes across Iran on Tuesday and Wednesday. Trump’s frustration with the Iranians was on full display at the NATO summit in Ankara this week, calling them “evil” for unleashing attacks in the strait despite the cease-fire and an additional promise to ramp down tensions as they buried slain Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei. Despite his efforts to make a deal with Iran, Trump openly talked in Turkey that Iran was still out to kill him.

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"They had leaders, they're gone. Then they had another set of leaders, they're gone. Now they have another set of leaders — they may be gone, who knows?" Trump said at the summit. "And you know what? I may be gone too. Because I'm their No. 1 target — it's out all over the place. Because they're scum."

He made clear the pattern isn't new. "That's the way they act, and that's the way they've done it for 47 years," Trump added.

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