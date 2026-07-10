The Morning Briefing: Let's Trigger Lefties With Talk of a Third Term for President Trump

Top O' the Briefing

Happy Friday, dear Kruiser Morning Briefing friends. The Sine Qua Non Sequitur is enjoying various olive loaf hors d’oeuvres at a Spanish-dubbed Hee Haw retrospective this weekend.

Advertisement

Let's enjoy a little World Cup humor before we get to the other stuff. This was floating around social media and cracked me up: England and France are the only two Muslim countries left in the World Cup.

We're going to take a quick look at a couple more reasons to enjoy this time we have with a real president in charge, then head off into that good weekend.

I continue to marvel at not only how much President Trump has on his plate, but the vigor with which he deals with it all. Yes, it's true that presidents tend to have a lot on their plates, but this president has extra helpings because of the nightmare that preceded him in the Oval Office.

That he keeps the schedule that he does at the age of 80 should become the stuff of legend one day, on the offchance that historians decide to become honest again in the future.

President Trump has had a busy week, what with the Independence Day celebrations, NATO, and Iran all on the agenda. There were a couple of other things that I really enjoyed, and that's what we'll focus on today.

This is from Catherine:

President Donald Trump has declared he is requesting a rehearing for a crucial birthright citizenship case after the U.S. Supreme Court ruled against the original understanding of the Fourteenth Amendment and opened the floodgates for “birth tourists” and “anchor babies.” The current warped view of birthright citizenship is that any child born on U.S. soil is a citizen even if his parents just walked or flew across the border, or even if the parents are affiliated with enemy governments or with international criminal organizations. After the Supreme Court majority ruled this was the right view of birthright citizenship at the end of June, ignoring historical evidence to the contrary and serious threats to our elections and national sovereignty, Trump first urged Congress to pass legislation to correct the decision. But he seems somewhat impatient with the length of time this will take and is seeking a quicker resolution.

Advertisement

Trump's relentless focus on cleaning up the host of horrible immigration policies that have plagued this nation for decades is what endears him to the people who were on board with him first. For those of us who live in border states, it's also some of his most important work.

It's true that the Biden years made the border situation much worse, but politicians on both sides of the aisle have been doing whatever they could to make things awful for all of my political life. Sure, there were a few Republicans here and there who were hardnosed about border security, but too many in the GOP would pussyfoot around the issue or, worse yet, throw in with the Democrats on various amnesty schemes. That's still happening.

While many in the GOP are still unclear on just how important it is to radically overhaul our immigration policies, President Trump is telling the Supreme Court of the United States to check its work. It's not common, but that's actually a thing that presidents can do. A lesser leader would have simply thrown up his hands in resignation once the highest court in the land weighed in.

Trump's not having any of their nonsense. This is a long shot, but it's a shot that had to be taken.

My good friend and Townhall colleague Matt Vespa covered Trump’s latest baller move:

When Democrats and the liberal media finally realize this, you can bet they'll start spreading the ‘Trump is trying to steal the election’ narratives. Anything this man does is met with apocalyptic reactions from his detractors, which is both extremely annoying and somewhat entertaining. Tonight’s latest move: Trump has fired two Democrats from the federal Election Assistance Commission.

There has already been some caterwauling from the left. Matt's got one of the reactions in his post.

Election integrity is another important issue that the president is often forced to deal with on his own where he can. Dare we once again bring up the importance of passing the SAVE America act? Yes, we dare. And we can rest assured that President Trump isn't going to let it go.

Advertisement

Regarding the headline, I do love stoking third term hysteria among the lefties. We know we're joking, they don't though.

Anything I can do to keep the ulcers humming along over there. Have a great weekend, everyone.

Contributions to the Mailbag of Magnificence can be sent to [email protected]

Click the button to get the Morning Briefing emailed to you every weekday. Have your coffee with me, people. It's free, and it supports conservative media! Subscribe

The Mailbag of Magnificence

I'm not quite sure what got into the water of the Mailbag correspondents but we'll have Andy S. kick this off:

Kruiser, sounds like you’re feeling the “Bern”! I’d agree if Sandy, SAT 960 & Granny Maojackets aren’t given the debate questions in advance. Assuming there is a debate and not a coronation! Love your prose! Stay hydrated.

I think you agreed with me somewhere in there, but can't be sure. Let's focus on hydration. For reasons beyond the temperature here, that's of paramount importance to me right now. I'm even laying off beer this weekend to make sure everything is taken care of. I DON'T KNOW ME ANYMORE.

Friend of the Briefing Sharon P. writes:

So Stephen, do you think the Democrats' battle cry should be 'Remember the Maine'! They embraced this Maine disaster! Now they are jumping off the Maine mistake enmasse! Can we say "the party's over" in so many ways! Could not happen to a more deserving bunch of political bastards!

If elected, I promise to rescind Maine's statehood. I enjoyed barely being aware of it all these years. I did do one gig there back in the early '90s. I was in and out in about 18 hours. Now it's practically all we've talked about for weeks. Let the bears and moose have it.

There were a couple of others (you know who you are) that I really wanted to get to, but I wasn't quite sure what was being said. I'm sure we'll bounce back over the weekend. The Mailbag is taking on a life of its own.

Advertisement

Everything Isn't Awful

Me as a boy.

PJ Media

Me. QUELLE SURPRISE! NY Times Blames Platner on — You Guessed It — President Trump

VodkaPundit. Come Meet California's Million-Dollar Eco-Friendly Sidewalk Square

Trump: SCOTUS Ruling Already Fueling Citizenship Scams, Rehearing Needed

A Searing Indictment of the Erasure of U.S. History at the Smithsonian

VodkaPundit, Part Deux. SHOCK REPORT: The New York Times Almost Has Standards

ICE Charges Woke Doxxer and Targets Chihuahua-Killing Illegal Alien

Kirk Family Attorney Makes a Stunning Move in Charlie Kirk Assassination Court Hearing

A Rubio Summit That Saves the World?

Fifth Circuit Rules Against In-State Tuition for Illegal Aliens

Where is Mojtaba Khamenei? Leadership Infighting Intensifies As Factions Jostle Each Other for Power.

The Best Way to Beat China on AI Is to Out-Innovate It

Weird, huh? Ilhan Omar’s 30 Million Dollars Have Vanished Into Thin Air, and She Doesn’t Want to Talk About It

It Looks Like the Democrats Have Been Sending Their Best All Along

So NOW Jon Ossoff Wants to Denounce Graham Platner — Kinda Sorta

America Is a Work of Kintsugi Art

These YouTubers Helped Bring Down a $65 Million Multinational Fraud Ring – And We Should Commend Them

The Question Americans Can No Longer Ignore

Sheinbaum Turns an ICE Shooting Into a Sovereignty Fight

Exiled Iranian Prince Compares Compatriots’ Spirit to American Revolutionaries’

Watch Jessica Tarlov Humiliate Herself Trying to Rewrite the Platner Disaster

Townhall Mothership

Schlichter. Platner Is a Hilarious Symptom of Progressive Failure

Oh, You Know the Dems Are Going to Go Ballistic Over Trump's Latest Move

The One Danger That Exists for Susan Collins Now That Graham Platner Is Kaput

How Low Can She Go? As Prosecutors Lay Out Case Against Tyler Robinson, Owens Offers to Help Defense

Advertisement

Is There a Better Way to Reduce 'Gun Violence' in NYC Beyond Heavy Enforcement?

Cam&Co. Cekada and Leider on Reforming the ATF

Anatomy of Anti-Gun Lawfare

The 'Two-State' Solution Narrative Is Based on a Lie

Narrative Busting: Canada and Australia Have Much Higher Violent Crime Rates Than the US

Iran Buries Khamenei, Vows to Kill Trump

New Platner Move Raises Questions About Withdrawal As Potential Replacement Flunks Basic Interview

State Dept Responds Accordingly to News of Mamdani Official's Plan to Meet With Iran's UN Ambassador

Kuwaiti Green Card Holder's Public Hatred for U.S., Hamas Support Just Got Him a Plane Ticket Home

Judge Sparkle Rejects Court Order Dismissing Her Ruling Against Election Integrity Measure

Irish Police Warn Against 'Right-Wing US Backlash' As Pro-Palestine Mom Is Killed by Her Muslim Boyfriend

Drop Site News Deletes Post Insinuating Graham Platner’s Victim Was Asking for It After Thrashing

VIP

'Unwoke' With Kevin and Kruiser #139: It Was Great Being on the Fun Side of America 250

VodkaPundit, Part Trois. Thursday Essay: How to Turn $750,000 into $400 Million With This 1 Weird Trick

Whiskey Wednesday, Thursday Edition: A Trio of Bourbons From Georgia Distilleries

Why Hancock Told Washington Independence Was a ‘Duty’

Sodom and Gomorrica: Sanctuary Cities, Redux

There's a Scientific Reason Why Summers Pass More Quickly When You're an Adult

After Biden, There Is No Excuse for What's Happening With Mitch McConnell

The Science of Being Dangerously Smart and Incredibly Stupid

A Mom Is Dead After a Family Feud That Never Should Have Happened

Before Fake News, There Were Bat Men on the Moon

Around the Interwebz

+1. Godzilla Minus Zero goes nuclear in new teaser

OpenAI wants its new tool to do your work for you and with you

5 Summer Camp Horror Movies From the '80s in Need of a Revisit

The Kruiser Kabana

Advertisement

Kabana Gallery

Kabana Comedy/Tunes

Mellow weekend planned here (lots of writing to do), but I can still have the right attitude.

Weekend Bonus

POTUS Press Today

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

07/09/26

WEEKEND GUIDANCE AND PRESS SCHEDULE FOR

FRIDAY, JULY 10 - SUNDAY, JULY 12, 2026 FRIDAY, JULY 10, 2026



In-Town Pool

TV Corr & Crew: NBC

Secondary TV Corr: EWTN

Photos: AP, AFP, NYT, Reuters, Getty

Print: LA Times

Secondary Print: Daily Caller

Radio: AP

New Media: Daily Wire



EDT :

9:00 AM In-Town Pool Call Time



8:00 AM THE PRESIDENT participates in Executive Time

The White House

Closed Press



1:30 PM THE PRESIDENT participates in a Policy Meeting

Oval Office

Closed Press



3:00 PM THE PRESIDENT participates in a Swearing-In Ceremony for the Special Envoy for American Landowners

Oval Office

Closed Press

SATURDAY, JULY 11, 2026



In-Town Pool

TV Corr & Crew: ABC

Secondary TV Corr: Telemundo

Photos: AP, AFP, NYT, Reuters, Getty

Print: National Journal

Secondary Print: Wall Street Journal

Radio: AURN

New Media: Envoy Media



EDT :

9:00 AM In-Town Pool Call Time



8:00 AM THE PRESIDENT participates in Executive Time

The White House

Closed Press

SUNDAY, JULY 12, 2026



In-Town Pool

TV Corr & Crew: CBS

Secondary TV Corr: Gray TV

Photos: AP, AFP, NYT, Reuters, Getty

Print: Newsday

Secondary Print: Washington Post

Radio: BBC

New Media: Timcast



EDT :

9:00 AM In-Town Pool Call Time



8:00 AM THE PRESIDENT participates in Executive Time

The White House

Closed Press

Advertisement

Become part of the PJ Media VIP party by subscribing here. Use promo code KRUISERMB to receive a WHOPPING 60% discount. Trust me, we’re having fun over here.