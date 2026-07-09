QUELLE SURPRISE! NY Times Blames Platner on — You Guessed It — President Trump

Here's my biggest problem with the current state of looniness on the left these days. It's not just that the Democrats and their flying monkeys in the mainstream media have had sanity in their rearview mirrors for years now, it's that they've become criminally boring while doing so. We've all seen One Flew Over the Cuckoo's Nest, we know that there are crazy people out there who are fun to watch. The 2026 Democrats are just an endless parade of yawn-inducing predictability.

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It's a given that no Democrat will ever take responsibility for anything that he or she has done wrong; personal accountability is anathema to them. Although it has always been a devout hive mind, the Democratic Party did used to be good at properly throwing one of its own under the bus when it served its purposes. Now, thanks to Stage 4 Trump Derangement Syndrome, Dems and the MSM propagandists are obligated to make excuses for any one of theirs who has fallen by the wayside, no matter how aberrant the behavior. More precisely, they are obligated to make an excuse, and that excuse is always the same.

It's President Trump's fault.

With this column, I am running afoul of two rules that I'd set for myself. A couple of months ago, I stopped my weekday habit of perusing the Opinion sections of The New York Times and The Washington Post. It had gotten to be like wandering through an insane asylum that could also give you an STD without any contact.

Earlier this week, I told myself that I would not write another word about Graham Platner, or Maine politics in general. The place has fourteen people and, until the black bears and the moose start voting, politics there won't be that interesting. Also, I'm certain that the Democrats are working on ways to get the bears and the moose to vote.

I worked on a satirical column for a while on Thursday afternoon that just wasn't coming together the way I wanted it to. When I wisely decided to shelve the project, I was in a hurry to find something else to write. I went to the NYT website and, because it's an ingrained habit, reflexively navigated to the Opinion section.

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The first thing I happened upon in the digital madhouse was the result of an online panel discussion between Times columnist Michelle Goldberg, a Maine newspaper editor named Alex Seitz-Wald, and Times Opinion contributor Matthew Yglesias. The title of the piece?

'There's No Graham Platner Without Donald Trump': 3 Writers on the Fiasco in Maine.

The beginning of the headline is in quotation marks because one of the loons actually said that during the discussion. More on that in a moment.

Virtually everything written in the Times' Opinion section is a cry for a coupon book to electroshock therapy.

One thing that I do like about the Opinion pieces in the Times is that there is never any tease or slow build-up before the whole thing goes off the rails. The crazy guy spitting up goldfish crackers in the corner while banging his head against the wall doesn't do nuance. Here's Yglesias kicking off this one:

Michelle, last fall, you went to Maine and walked away impressed by Platner’s charisma. You’d later write that he was “nothing like the edgelord caricature” you’d encountered online. I met Platner last summer, right after he announced his campaign, and also found him incredibly charming and charismatic, even though I didn’t really agree with his populist pitch. Alex, you have spoken to him too. Is it possible that many of us were somehow too informed on this story, and people who hadn’t interacted with the candidate saw things more clearly?

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I'm certain that I could have Yglesias talk me through the "too informed" thing for a week and he'd never adequately explain it. That's only because he's incapable of being honest with himself. He couldn't possibly admit that what he did there was position himself as being intellectually superior to his readers while at the same time telling them that he was too stupid to see what was in front of him.

Goldberg was a Platner apologist until this week, and has been feverishly trying to cover for her earlier support. She said that the "first round of scandals" had been glossed over because Dems felt that they had been "too fastidious in choosing their candidates."

No, really.

The general vibe here is that Platner is the only Dem candidate in recent years who has any, shall we say, rough edges. As I wrote in the Morning Briefing at the beginning of June, Platner is definitely not an outlier in the Democratic Party. They accepted him simply because he is them. Dems are in their sixth decade of making excuses for Teddy Kennedy, covering for awful people is part of the party's DNA.

Seitz-Wald was responsible for the quote in the headline, and he followed it up with something about, "Trump’s ability to keep winning and hold G.O.P. support made Democrats feel like they had permission to accept Platner’s faults for as long as they did." What the MSM tools have never grasped is that their narrative control isn't what it used to be and more than half of the country never bought into the laundry list of flaws that they attribute to President Trump.

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Here's the real polished turd in Seitz-Wald's thought barf:

Trump also discredited the so-called Democratic establishment in the eyes of much of the progressive base. They felt like they were forced to accept Hillary Clinton — and then Joe Biden and Kamala Harris — in the name of beating Trump, only to lose two out of three of those elections (and 2020 was much worse for Democrats than many expected or admit).

There is no "so-called" establishment in the Democratic or Republican parties — the establishments are quite real. In this idiot's eyes, the Dem establishment did nothing to discredit itself, it's all Donald Trump's fault for being mean to them. All the stuff about the establishment is true, of course. In Thursday's Morning Briefing I mentioned that the 2016 Democratic primaries were rigged for Hillary and that Bernie Sanders probably would have won in a fair fight.

Still can't figure out how that's Trump's fault.

At this point, the Dems sound like a woman who has been divorced for 20 years and still blames all of her current relationship woes on her ex-husband. If she's goes to therapy and the therapist points out that the ex isn't the problem, she finds another therapist.

Yes, I'm saying that the Democrats and their propaganda minions are beyond therapy.

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Editor's Note: The mainstream media continues to deflect, gaslight, spin, and lie about President Trump, his administration, and conservatives.

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