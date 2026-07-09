Ilhan Omar’s 30 Million Dollars Have Vanished Into Thin Air, and She Doesn’t Want to Talk About It

Talk about bad luck. But the winsome and patriotic Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-Mogadishu) is handling it with her customary equanimity and grace, and in doing so, is giving all of us a lesson in how to deal with adversity.

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It seems, you see, that Ilhan Omar had $30 million, and now she doesn’t have it, but she doesn’t seem to be particularly concerned about where it went. Easy come, easy go, right? Allah giveth and Allah taketh away. And sometimes Allah moves Ilhan Omar and her accountants, under the cloud of possible ethics charges, to try to explain away the disappearance of $30 million as a simple clerical error, the sort of thing anybody could do, you know, when you forget to carry the two or something. Truly, Allah’s ways are most wondrous, and mysterious to the eyes of mere mortals.

And it may be because of her overflowing piety that Omar simply doesn’t want to talk about the missing $30 million. She has more important things to do, after all. Above all, she has to serve her constituents. Omar has won praise from a former Somali prime minister for making her highest priority not “the interest of Minnesota, nor is it the interest of the American people, the interest of Ilhan is that of the Somalian people and Somalia.”

The good folks of Somalia need honest, energetic representation, and that’s what Ilhan Omar is in Washington for. How can this selfless public servant be expected to turn her attention from the well-being of the Somali people to some piddling, impertinent questions about a few missing millions?

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And so it was altogether fitting and proper that Omar should stonewall some insolent kuffar who tried to make a mountain out of this particular molehill. Fox News reported Thursday that Omar “refused to address her revised financial disclosures that could imply she has a negative net worth after the progressive lawmaker dramatically reduced the reported value of assets tied to her husband's business ventures.”

The audacious infidel from Fox News Digital, no doubt a “white supremacist” as well as an “Islamophobe,” dared to ask Omar: "Can you tell us if your husband still has the consulting business and the wine business?" This was an important question for both Omar and her husband Tim Mynett (no, this one’s not her brother; that was an earlier husband). As Fox explains, “in Omar’s 2024 financial disclosure records, Mynett’s share in his winery was valued between $1 million and $5 million, and his share at the venture capital advisory firm was valued between $5 million and $25 million. Now, his equity interests are both listed at $0.”

Omar and Mynett’s 2024 financial report showed that those two companies that Mynett owned had jumped in value from $51,000 to $30 million in value in a single year. In response to unwelcome scrutiny, however, Omar tried to make an end run around the whole investigation and lessen the suspicion that she was a totally corrupt grifter, by claiming that the whole thing was just a mistake. Anybody could misplace $30 million. She and Tim didn’t have it and never had it. It was all just an accounting error.

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Well, one hopes she and her doting hubby quickly fired the accountant who was so spectacularly incompetent as to make a $30 million error, but we’ll never know, because Omar, displaying heroic resolve, “stayed silent as she was repeatedly questioned, after previously telling Fox News Digital that the original filing — showing Omar's reported assets reducing by as much as $29.9 million — was inaccurate and ‘incomplete’ information.”

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The allegedly complete information completely erases the question of how a congresswoman became a multimillionaire on a $174,000 annual salary: “A more recent 2025 financial disclosure report shows Omar’s revised value of shared assets between her and husband to sit at a maximum of $125,000 — a multimillion-dollar drop from the year prior. The lower estimate of their assets, $20,000, compared to the low and high debt estimates, $30,000 and $100,000, would imply the Minnesota Democrat could have a negative net worth.”

Whatever is really going on here, Omar simply doesn’t want to talk about it: “The Minnesota lawmaker similarly dodged answering any of Fox News Digital's questions just last month about the revised disclosures. ‘There’s also the possibility that it might rain on this sunny day,’ Omar replied without responding directly to the content of the question.”

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Yes, and there’s the possibility that Ilhan Omar is not a staggeringly corrupt leftist feeding at the trough that has fattened the pocketbooks of all leftist politicians in Washington. But it’s a slim possibility, at best.

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