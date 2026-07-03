Mamdani Gives 250th Anniversary Speech, and Boy, Does This Guy Hate America

New York City’s Communist Twelver Shi’ite Mayor Zohran Mamdani has bestowed upon a waiting world his speech commemorating America’s 250th anniversary, and it is just as small, petty, grievance-laden, fantasy-based, and angry as you’d expect a speech from a man who hates America to be.

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The visual effect was even worse, as Mamdani delivered the speech while seated at a desk that seemed to be turned the wrong way around, while surrounded by a social studies-book array of glum-looking, unsmiling, unhappy people, all black and brown and hijabed and whatnot and all forlornly holding small flags of the country their mayor despises, with a single grim-faced white guy standing in the back (as is his place). But even if one didn’t avail oneself of the joys of watching Mamdani, who was just as grim as his prop companions, what the young Commie mayor said was bad enough.

Communist NYC Mayor Zohran Mamdani, who just came to this country, chose to become an American, is deciding he is the foremost authority to tell Americans what it means to be American.



He has the AUDACITY, on America's 250th birthday, to call our great nation "an arena of… pic.twitter.com/sayf6IDu90 — Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) July 3, 2026

America, in Mamdani’s view, is a sad place where heartless, racist, xenophobic plutocrats rule the roost and oppress the rest of us to the degree that you wonder why anyone from elsewhere would want to immigrate in the first place. Mamdani does hold out some hope in the end, saying that the foes of these cruel tyrants can throw off their yoke and remake this unhappy land in their own image. And that, of course, is just what Mamdani has set out to do.

Mamdani began by painting a verbal picture of the “land, lush and teeming with life” to which newcomers arrived, only to encounter “men waiting at the docks to take them into bondage” and “tenements rife with squalor.” As you’d expect, he claimed that the Declaration of Independence established “the ideals our nation still strives to fulfill,” with no indication of how marvelously it has fulfilled them already, or how it has inspired the world in doing so.

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The mayor goes on to fill in all the expected blanks, telling the story of how a freed slave made a new life for himself, thereby showing America to be “a place each of us has the power to make.” Immigrants poured into America, not yet seeing “the nativism they would face — the jobs they would be refused, the landlords who would not rent to them, and the abject labor and living conditions they would withstand.” Still, they kept coming.

Mamdani goes on to mock and misrepresent the idea of American exceptionalism, and here he begins to claim that “we are told” a series of things that few people, if any, have ever been told. “We are told that America is exceptional because we are richer, stronger, more powerful than everyone else.” On the contrary, in less fractious days, we were told that we were “richer, stronger, more powerful than everyone else,” because we were a uniquely just society in which anyone could make something of himself.

Mamdani, however, couldn’t possibly admit that without betraying his Marxist ideas, which tell him that America is inherently oppressive, and his Islamic beliefs, which tell him that only a Sharia society is truly just.

And so instead, he claims that “the powerful” view America as “an arena of supremacy, where only a select few are allowed freedom, where not all are created equal. America, if you ask them, becomes less the more people it welcomes. America, they will tell you, belongs only to those with the right accent or the right shade of skin. The rest of us, they insist, should be grateful for merely being allowed to visit.”

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This is pure leftist rage fantasy. Who ever says any of that? Can Mamdani produce even one “powerful” person who says even one of those things? Donald Trump doesn’t (contrary to leftist claims). Elon Musk doesn’t. Mamdani would be hard pressed to substantiate his smear here, and he prudently refrains from naming any names as he continues to lambaste these imaginary capitalists: “How small they are, how weak, how unoriginal.”

Related: Are You Aware of Just How Crazy and Radical the Democratic Socialist Program Really Is?

Apparently hoping you won’t notice how divisive his hateful speech really is, he goes on to slam his fantasy foes for supposedly fostering “division.” This apparently involves wanting sensible immigration controls, so that the country isn’t overwhelmed with criminals, terrorists, and people who do nothing but put an added burden upon American citizens: “And yet today, too many of our leaders do not believe in a vision of this nation as an asylum for the persecuted — but rather as one that persecutes those seeking asylum.” Persecutes, i.e., by not letting them in and paying for their every need.

Mamdani then goes on to offer a frankly Marxist vision: “We see the wealthiest country in the history of the world — one where children go to sleep hungry while the world’s first trillionaire hungers for more.” By all means, the wealth this trillionaire has earned must be confiscated! “We see monopolies that dominate every industry and oligarchs who buy elections. We see masked agents terrorizing our streets, eating food cooked by our undocumented neighbors before spiriting them away in unmarked vans.”

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The worst aspect of Mamdani’s hateful fantasies, however, is that he presented them with reasonable eloquence and absolute conviction. Numerous miseducated and maleducated leftists will watch or read them (if they can read) and come away convinced that the New York mayor’s politics of hatred and resentment are pure righteousness. And, unfortunately, before they can be disabused of the lies and half-truths Mamdani has fed them, many of them will be heard from.

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