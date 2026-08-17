Jon Ossoff Sure Seems to Think He's the Next Barack Obama

I’ve said for a long time that Sen. Jon Ossoff (D-Ga.) is more interested in pleasing far-left out-of-state donors than he is in the Georgians he’s supposed to be representing in the Senate, and recent machinations from his camp make that even more evident. It’s not hard to figure out that Ossoff has his eyes on a potential run for higher office.

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For starters, there’s his ad buys. Team Ossoff has spent nearly 90% of its Google ad money outside the Peach State. Leigh Ann Caldwell wrote at Puck at the beginning of July:

A search of the Google Ads database suggested that $20,000 worth of ads appeared in Iowa, $23,000 in New Hampshire, $43,000 in South Carolina, and $30,000 in Nevada—all traditional early presidential primary states, though that’s likely to shift this cycle. Ossoff’s ads also ran in key presidential swing states: $113,000 in North Carolina, $134,000 in Pennsylvania, and $95,000 in Michigan. More than $654,000 worth of Google Ads ran in California, a blue state full of Democratic donors. He also spent $800,000 in digital, streaming, and TV ads in New York. The Ossoff campaign isn’t geofencing specific states for their donor ads, and why wouldn’t Ossoff want to reach voters across the country? After all, he’s become even more of a national figure this cycle with his studied Obama-like cadence and laser-cut messaging. And he’s running one of the highest-profile Senate races of the cycle.

You don’t have to live in Georgia for the comparisons to odious Barack Obama to make you retch. The Obama fixation even plays into Ossoff’s speechwriting hires. Caldwell wrote later in July:

As his national profile has grown, Ossoff has drawn inevitable comparisons to Obama, another first-term senator whose presidential prospects became a topic almost immediately. Ossoff has mastered an effective kind of on-the-spot speechifying—a teleprompter-like cadence that is often compared to Obama’s upscale vocal style. He even hired Fenway Strategies, the speechwriting firm founded by Obama alumni.

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Tell me you idolize Obama without telling me you idolize Obama. "Upscale"? Seriously? Don’t you mean “condescending”?

Related: When Ossoff Claims His Support for Israel Is 'Ironclad,' I Wonder If He Knows What the Word Means

And then there’s his campaign logo, which carries suspicious familiarity:

Ossoff is pairing with Sen. Mark Kelly (D-Ariz.) to campaign. Politico couldn’t resist pointing out that they look like an ambitious duo planning a presidential campaign as running mates (emphasis in the original):

Mark Kelly is no stranger to launches, and now the former astronaut is all but plotting one for a 2028 presidential bid. Kelly is showering the Democratic Party apparatus with money to the tune of $10 million raised or contributed, leveraging his status as an enemy of President Donald Trump and Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth with $25 million in the bank to build a wealth of political capital. Now, he’s touching down on campaign ground today in Georgia alongside his wife and former Rep. Gabby Giffords for a three-day swing to stump for Sen. Jon Ossoff, to whom he’s already contributed over $400,000. The duo will head to the Columbus area for a meet-and-greet and discussion with voters about affordability, and a canvass kickoff with volunteers. Does that foreshadow an Ossoff-Kelly 2028 Democratic ticket? “Hey, why’d you put it in that order?” Kelly said in an interview with Playbook during a trip through Iowa this weekend.

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"While Mike Collins is slashing taxes and fighting to lower costs for Georgia families, Jon Ossoff is putting himself first and using Georgia as a stepping stone for his political ambitions," said NRSC Regional Press Secretary Nick Puglia.

Ossoff is undoubtedly an ambitious little dweeb, and he obviously has enough Obama-level arrogance to think that he’s presidential material. Ask any normal Georgia resident, and he or she will tell you otherwise.

Hey Georgia, what do you say we free him up to run a quixotic campaign for president in 2028? We can unburden him from his Senate duties by electing Mike Collins.

Jon Ossoff may ostensibly represent Georgia, but his ambitions appear to reach far beyond the Peach State. The Obama imitation, the out-of-state ad spending, the national political maneuvering — the signs are getting hard to miss.

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