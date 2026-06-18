Jon Ossoff Tried to Mock Mike Collins Over His ‘Daddy.’ Then the Receipts Came Out.

The race is on to unseat Sen. Jon Ossoff (D-Ga.), who is far more interested in representing the interests of his radical out-of-state donors than he is the people of the Peach State. Rep. Mike Collins (R-Ga.) won the runoff this week, and it’s going to be fun to watch him defeat the far-left Ossoff.

Advertisement

Ossoff thinks he’s cute and clever in his attempts to slam Collins:

Donald Trump’s handpicked candidate Mike Collins is a notorious bigot, antisemite, and extremist currently under federal investigation for the illegal misuse of tax dollars. Collins, who is only a congressman because his daddy was a congressman, voted to double health insurance… — Jon Ossoff (@ossoff) June 17, 2026

The phrase in that X post that I want to emphasize here is the assertion that Collins “is only a congressman because his daddy was a congressman.” That’s an especially rich allegation to make when you learn how much of a nepo baby Ossoff really is.

It’s fascinating that Ossoff wants to lob criticisms at Collins’ “daddy,” the late former congressman Mac Collins, when the senator owes so much of his career to his own “daddy.” Let’s look at the receipts.

Here’s some info from a 2020 Washington Free Beacon report (emphasis added):

Before Georgia Democrat Jon Ossoff used a family inheritance to purchase control of his foreign film company, his father footed the bill for his residence in Washington, D.C., while he worked as a congressional aide, property records show. After graduating from Georgetown University in 2009, Ossoff "spent the summer traveling" before he landed a job as a legislative assistant under Rep. Hank Johnson (D., Ga.), according to Ossoff's failed 2017 House campaign. Just months later, Ossoff's father, Richard Ossoff, purchased a home in D.C. for almost $520,000 through a company he formed in July 2009.

Advertisement

By 2020, that home was worth over $780,000. There’s more.

When he ran against then-Sen. David Perdue in 2020, Ossoff attacked Perdue for alleged corporate corruption. However, according to the Free Beacon, “While Richard Ossoff's company, Strafford Publications, has partnered with a number of major corporate law firms, the Democrat has campaigned against Perdue's ties to ‘corporate America,’ pledging to ‘end the corruption that rigs the system against ordinary people.’ Perdue has responded by calling Ossoff a "trust fund socialist who lives off his family's money.’”

Related: Jon Ossoff Rails Against Billionaire Donors — While Taking Their Money

Ossoff slammed the Paycheck Protection Program that was part of the 2020 COVID-19 relief package because he claimed that the loans went “overwhelmingly to the highest earners,” but one recipient who got up to $1 million from the program was Richard Ossoff. Daddy Ossoff donated $8,400 to his son’s 2020 campaign.

Let's not forget that Ossoff voted against tax cuts for hardworking Americans. He refuses to repudiate the endorsement of the odious antisemite Hasan Piker and wouldn't condemn the actions of the would-be assassin of Donald Trump and other Republicans at the White House Correspondents' Dinner.

Advertisement

“Jon Ossoff is a silver spoon nepo baby who had his career handed to him by his millionaire father and his campaigns bankrolled by billionaires,” said RNC Spokeswoman Emma Hall. “Ossoff is with the 1% — not hardworking Georgians.”

“Jon Ossoff has been mooching off his family’s trust fund since his daddy first bought him a home and bankrolled his political career," said NRSC Regional Press Secretary Nick Puglia. "It will prove to be a horrible investment, but at least Ossoff can party with his billionaire backers on daddy’s yacht after he’s fired.”

We can't get rid of this guy quickly enough. Let's make sure Collins takes his place in the Senate.