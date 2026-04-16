Why Won’t Jon Ossoff Condemn Hasan Piker?

A couple of weeks ago, I wrote about how disgusting antisemite Hasan Piker gave his predictions for the 2028 Democratic presidential race, and the hipster dweeb is high on Sen. Jon Ossoff (D-Ga.). I don’t see why because, trust me, Ossoff hasn’t done anything for Georgians, much less the country as a whole, and he sure as heck doesn’t have any personality or charisma.

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“There are plenty of reasons to work hard to get Ossoff out of office, but knowing that he rates high in Piker’s mind just makes it more urgent to send him packing,” I wrote.

Side note: Wags like to point to Ossoff’s election as proof that Georgia is a “purple state,” but those claims are a bit overblown. When Ossoff was in a runoff against incumbent Kelly Loeffler after the questionable 2020 general election, left-wing orgs plastered billboards in some of the reddest areas of the state with a message to the effect of, “Democrats stole the election, so why bother voting in the runoff?” Believe what you will about the 2020 general election, but the Democrats definitely interfered with that runoff.

With someone so odiously antisemitic as Piker exerting so much sway over Democrats, one would expect a Jewish senator like Ossoff to denounce him. I mean, that’s a reasonable expectation, right?

Related: Jon Ossoff’s ID Hypocrisy Was Begging for Mockery, and Mike Collins Delivered

Ossoff issued the following statement distancing himself from Piker and his rhetoric:





That’s right, Ossoff has been silent on Piker’s hideous views and outsized influence on the left. And people are noticing Ossoff’s failure to respond.

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“Jon Ossoff’s silence on Hasan Piker is disgraceful, and the longer he refuses to condemn this hateful, anti-American surrogate in his own party, the clearer it becomes that he’s willing to tolerate this kind of repulsive rhetoric,” said RNC Spokeswoman Emma Hall.

"Jon Ossoff would rather side with a known antisemite who said America deserved 9/11 than the Jewish Georgians who have begged him to support America’s ally Israel,” said NRSC Regional Press Secretary Nick Puglia. “These votes are just more evidence that the pro-Hamas radicals funding his campaign are who Jon Ossoff answers to, not Georgians."

“Sen. Jon Ossoff's team has been unresponsive about his views on Piker, even as some leading Democrats have spoken out against the influencer and kept their distance,” notes Jewish Insider in a piece with the headline, “Ossoff’s silence on Piker speaks loudly.”

Ossoff may agree with Piker on certain topics, and that’s bad enough. But to fail to denounce an antisemite who said that the U.S. “deserved” 9/11, supported America’s Iranian enemies, and partied in Havana to try to prove that the Cubans have it all right under communism tells us a lot about Ossoff’s priorities.

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Piker wields a tremendous amount of influence on the Democratic Party, and one would think that reasonable Democrats would denounce him. Ossoff hasn’t, and that tells us all we need to know about how out of step he is with Georgia values. We need to send him a resounding message and vote him out of office this November.

For the record, I reached out to Ossoff’s office for comment and didn’t receive a reply before publication. If I do hear back, I’ll update this column.

Jon Ossoff may not want to answer for the radicals his party tolerates, but we’re not going to stop asking the question. Get 60% off a PJ Media VIP membership with the promo code FIGHT and help us keep the pressure on.