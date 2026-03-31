Jon Ossoff’s ID Hypocrisy Was Begging for Mockery, and Mike Collins Delivered

There are loads of things to celebrate and be excited about this week. It’s Holy Week, azaleas and dogwoods are in full bloom, the Masters is next week, and Sam Barber’s new album drops on Friday. But today, I specifically want to celebrate Republicans with a sense of humor.

Advertisement

The latest example comes courtesy of the fact that Sen. Jon Ossoff (D-Ga.) requires identification to get into his rallies, but he won’t support the SAVE America Act.

Democrat Jon Ossoff OPPOSES the Save America Act — commonsense voter ID legislation that would ensure only American citizens can vote in our elections.



But if you want to attend a Jon Ossoff rally, he requires photo IDs.



Take a look at his hypocrisy👇



pic.twitter.com/nSEwno5JT4 — Senate Republicans (@NRSC) March 18, 2026

One of the Republicans vying to unseat Ossoff in November, Rep. Mike Collins (R-Ga.), released a response to Ossoff’s hypocrisy on Tuesday. My awesome congressman is offering fake IDs for entry into Ossoff’s rallies — like any sane person would want to go.

Jon Ossoff believes you don’t need an ID to vote, but you do need one to get into his rally.



That’s because he wants to keep his rallies secure, but not our elections.



So for every “disenfranchised” Jon Ossoff supporter out there, I made you an ID.



You’re welcome.… pic.twitter.com/jsEhAGoaIE — Mike Collins (@MikeCollinsGA) March 31, 2026

Collins has a reputation for his terrific sense of humor. Back in October, I wrote about how he delivered a “pink slip” to Ossoff’s Atlanta office:

Advertisement

Collins has a reputation for his sense of humor. The Hill pointed out in 2023 how Collins handled the House Speaker situation with a lighthearted touch: Rep. Mike Collins (R-Ga.) found levity and catharsis through the memes and one-liners about the saga he posted on X, the platform formerly known as Twitter — and so did plenty of other people in and outside of Washington. “A little bit of levity can help ease the tensions in a lot of ways,” Collins told The Hill. Collins is happily adopting his newfound brand as digital class clown. His pinned post takes White-Out to his business card to dub himself a “memer,” rather than “member,” of Congress.

Related: ‘You’re Fired’: Mike Collins Sends Schumer’s Errand Boy a Pink Slip

On Jan. 6, 2025, Collins made a post on X with humor so dry that NBC News thought it was serious and wasted time writing about Collins’ “false claims.” I wrote that “it’s obvious that the tone of Collins’ post is flippant and somewhat dismissive, but what he says is a smart-aleck treatment of the day rather than a lie.”

On #ThisDayInHistory in 2021, thousands of peaceful grandmothers gathered in Washington, D.C., to take a self-guided, albeit unauthorized, tour of the U.S. Capitol building.



Earlier that day, President Trump held a rally, where supporters walked to the Capitol to peacefully… pic.twitter.com/qPc5SdgBqp — Rep. Mike Collins (@RepMikeCollins) January 6, 2025

Advertisement

Of course, Collins isn’t the only Republican who can lighten up a room. Sen. John Kennedy (R-La.) is notorious for his barbs and one-liners. Secretary of State Marco Rubio drops hip hop lyrics into his statements like a boss. Vice President JD Vance has embraced the meme that the left tried to smear him with. And President Donald Trump is always good for laughs.

A sense of humor helps politicians identify with their constituents and lighten up tense situations. And Lord knows we have enough of those these days. We need more men and women in office who can laugh — which means that we need Mike Collins in the Senate.

Politics is serious business, but that doesn’t mean we have to surrender our sense of humor. At PJ Media VIP, we bring you sharp conservative coverage, fearless opinion, and a few well-earned laughs along the way. Get 60% off with the promo code FIGHT.